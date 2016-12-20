Council talks possible post closure
Brett Robinson Despite worries raised at a recent council meeting, Canada Post says they are not planning on closing the Tumbler Ridge branch of the Post office. At a recent…
Brett Robinson Despite worries raised at a recent council meeting, Canada Post says they are not planning on closing the Tumbler Ridge branch of the Post office. At a recent…
Don Pettit Ontario recently put the brakes on its aggressive move to renewables, cancelling the second phase of its Large Renewable Procurement program that would have brought another 1000 megawatts…
Trent Ernst, Editor A few years back, our carriers went out and dropped off papers to every house in Tumbler Ridge with a note that said, basically, “if you want…
Trent Ernst, Editor Present: Mayor McPherson, Councillors Caisley, Kirby, Howe, Krakowka, Scott PETITIONS AND DELEGATIONS ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION President Sean Shea and Director Glen Miller appeared before Council to request…
Trent Ernst, Editor It’s Thursday morning, and a half a dozen people from all walks of life around Tumbler Ridge have gathered in the New Life Assembly Church’s basement kitchen…
Dustin Curry, Fire Chief Let me first start by thanking everyone for all the support shown in the last few weeks as I embark on this new chapter of my…