Tumbler Ridge to host Ornithologist AGM this year

January 31, 2017 - News

Trent Ernst, Editor Once a year, the BC Field Ornithologists gather for their annual convention in June. This year, the gathering will be held in Tumbler Ridge. This is the…

Screaming Eagles take over Steakhouse

January 31, 2017 - News

Trent Ernst, Editor Screaming Eagles Ventures, the company formed a couple of years ago to look after the golf course, is focusing their efforts for 2017. Just over a year…

MCL Auto becomes Certified Goodyear Tire Store and Repair Facility

January 31, 2017 - News

Trent Ernst, Editor It came as a surprise to owner and operator Mark Walsh when MCL Auto was selected to be the first independent store in the Peace Region to…

When More is Never Enough…

January 31, 2017 - Local views

Don Pettit There does not appear to be a human gene that programs us to know when we have achieved “enough.” Instead we are genetically programmed to always strive for…

Stupefying Politics

January 31, 2017 - Editorial

Trent Ernst, Editor You’ve all heard me rant on about how the dichotomy of politics is tearing society apart. But here’s a new one: Politics makes you stupid. It’s true….

Budget talks begin: Council talks paving

January 31, 2017 - News

Trent Ernst, Editor On Monday, January 30, Council began their annual exercise in laying out the spending for the upcoming year for the District. The meeting opened with the mayor…

