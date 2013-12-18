Trent Ernst
A local man called 911 after suffering a massive heart attack, says his wife, but nothing was done about it until she called to report him missing hours later. Now she wants answers.
Russ Mease took his dog for a walk at around 2 p.m. on Nov. 16. His wife Faye reported him missing at around 6 p.m. that evening.
He was found, still alive but unconscious at about 10:30 that evening. He was taken to the clinic, but was unable to be revived.
The next day, says Faye, she looked at his cell phone. At 3:41, she says, he made a 30 second call to 911. “My husband called 911 at 3:41 and requested an ambulance and nobody did a thing,” she says. “They did nothing. It wasn’t sent to the fire department. It wasn’t sent to the police. It wasn’t until I called the police at six that they started looking for him. My husband was gone since two, and that resulted in him not getting medical attention until 10:30.”
According to Faye, Russ tried calling 911 again about ten minutes later, but misdialed. “He made a call at 3:50 to 9111, so it didn’t go through. But at 3:41 there was a call that lasted 30 seconds.”
In Northern BC, all 911 calls are answered by the RCMP dispatch.
According to a spokesperson for the North Central RCMP, a 911 call did make it through to the call centre. “If a call is for the RCMP, the dispatcher handles it. If a call is for another agency, it is transferred.”
What happened to that call, however, is unknown. According to the RCMP, “It was not a dropped call, from the RCMP point of view.”
This means that the call was received and was at least in the process of being transferred to the BC Ambulance Service (BCAS) when it was lost.
BCAS says that the situation is being investigated, and that they cannot yet say whether the call was received at their end or not. However, there is a very strict process in place for dropped calls: “If a caller becomes disconnected when on the line with BCAS, our normal procedure is to call back immediately,” says a BCAS spokesperson. “If there is no response when we call back, we will engage the appropriate police agency to investigate further and determine the need for ambulance or other services. BCAS is currently investigating this incident and we will be following up with the patient’s family once the investigation is complete.
“Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” says the spokesperson.
Mease believes if that initial call had been acted upon, her husband still would be alive. “I want it investigated, because I want to sue someone. They did nothing with that phone call and he lay there from 3:41 to 10:20, dying. Russ had a massive heart attack, but it was ultimately the hypothermia that killed him. I want to know what person took that call and why they did nothing about it.”
Mease says the incident is typical for Tumbler Ridge. “This whole 911 system sucks. I’ve never lived in a town that cares so little about its residents. Even if Tumbler Ridge didn’t have an ambulance, they could have gotten a hold of someone. They had the phone number, they could have found him.”
well I used to line in Tumbler Ridge, and anytime someone called from a ambulance always took forever for it to show up. I used to be a fire fighter there and we always told people to just call the department but I left before they got the 911 service there. But I do think they needs to up grade the 911 system all over Canada, I live just out side of Thunder Bay, ONT now and I am a Cpt. on the Fire Department for the Twp that I live in and when some there calls for an Ambulance it takes them 5 to 7 mins before our pagers goes off, and then its another 5 to 10 mins before we gets rolling. I know when I was on the department in TR from the time we got the call to the time we were at the address was about 5 mins, Maybe after they gets Sued for this mix-up they might pull there heads out of there asses, or take there story to CBC and let the rest of Canada to hear about this.. My heart goes out to the Mease Family, and I hope they gets to the bottom if this.
So sad to see something like this happen. The provincial and national news should do a report on it.
My thoughts go out to the family. my family and i have had problems as well with the rcmp when it came to when my moms house caught on fire of may 2006. she was on oxygen cause she had c.o.p.d. she had gotten out of the house but without her oxygen she couldn’t breathe a women kept giving her cpr to get her breathing. a police officer was there he had an oxygen tank in the back of his trunk he would not open it to give it to her. the women was fighting with them to give it to her, the police threaten to put her in jail for agruging with them. he said he didnt have keys for the trunk or something like that. because of that she passed away. It sad how they respond to things like this its horrible, since we are far away to the big hospital we should have our response system perfect since it takes a while to get dawson creek hospital.i hope this women finds justice for her and her family.
The evening after running in the Emperor’s Challenge this year, my wife decided that perhaps her ankle was sprained amd needed medical attention. She drove herself to the clinic while I stayed home with our small children. Once there she rang the buzzer because it was after hours. The buzzer is linked to 911 and she was told someone would be there shortly. She waited 50 minutes before the nurse arrived. The nurse said she had only gotten the call 4 minutes ago, but that happens all too often in Tumbler Ridge.
It boils my blood that this was a known problem when Russ Mease passed. Its a such a waste of life, and although I didn’t know Russ, I’m certain he deserved better.
I am disgusted by this. Even when this problem is properly addressed, the loss of a man’s life is irreplaceable. Its tragic that our own medical services behave in a reactive manner, rather than proactive.
My heart goes out to the family and all those who know Mr. Mease. May you find resolve in this situation to help ease your loved one’s passing.