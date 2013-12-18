Trent Ernst

A local man called 911 after suffering a massive heart attack, says his wife, but nothing was done about it until she called to report him missing hours later. Now she wants answers.

Russ Mease took his dog for a walk at around 2 p.m. on Nov. 16. His wife Faye reported him missing at around 6 p.m. that evening.

He was found, still alive but unconscious at about 10:30 that evening. He was taken to the clinic, but was unable to be revived.

The next day, says Faye, she looked at his cell phone. At 3:41, she says, he made a 30 second call to 911. “My husband called 911 at 3:41 and requested an ambulance and nobody did a thing,” she says. “They did nothing. It wasn’t sent to the fire department. It wasn’t sent to the police. It wasn’t until I called the police at six that they started looking for him. My husband was gone since two, and that resulted in him not getting medical attention until 10:30.”

According to Faye, Russ tried calling 911 again about ten minutes later, but misdialed. “He made a call at 3:50 to 9111, so it didn’t go through. But at 3:41 there was a call that lasted 30 seconds.”

In Northern BC, all 911 calls are answered by the RCMP dispatch.

According to a spokesperson for the North Central RCMP, a 911 call did make it through to the call centre. “If a call is for the RCMP, the dispatcher handles it. If a call is for another agency, it is transferred.”

What happened to that call, however, is unknown. According to the RCMP, “It was not a dropped call, from the RCMP point of view.”

This means that the call was received and was at least in the process of being transferred to the BC Ambulance Service (BCAS) when it was lost.

BCAS says that the situation is being investigated, and that they cannot yet say whether the call was received at their end or not. However, there is a very strict process in place for dropped calls: “If a caller becomes disconnected when on the line with BCAS, our normal procedure is to call back immediately,” says a BCAS spokesperson. “If there is no response when we call back, we will engage the appropriate police agency to investigate further and determine the need for ambulance or other services. BCAS is currently investigating this incident and we will be following up with the patient’s family once the investigation is complete.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” says the spokesperson.

Mease believes if that initial call had been acted upon, her husband still would be alive. “I want it investigated, because I want to sue someone. They did nothing with that phone call and he lay there from 3:41 to 10:20, dying. Russ had a massive heart attack, but it was ultimately the hypothermia that killed him. I want to know what person took that call and why they did nothing about it.”

Mease says the incident is typical for Tumbler Ridge. “This whole 911 system sucks. I’ve never lived in a town that cares so little about its residents. Even if Tumbler Ridge didn’t have an ambulance, they could have gotten a hold of someone. They had the phone number, they could have found him.”

Comments