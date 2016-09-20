Brandon Braam, Lieutenant

During the month of August, the Tumbler Ridge Fire Department responded to fifteen calls for assistance. These included five First Responder calls, four reports of ringing fire alarms, three motor vehicle incidents, one natural gas leak, one hydro pole fire, and one other fire.

Training in the month of August included firefighter rescue, ladder operations, auto extrication, and first responder medical training. Congratulations to Deputy Vandale, and Firefighters Giles, Thebeau, and Naylor on achieving 100 percent attendance in training. Further congratulations and thanks to Firefighter Doug Beale on his 17 years of service to our department and community.

We bid farewell to the longest serving member of the Tumbler Ridge Fire Department in August. Fire Chief Matthew Treit accepted a position with the District of Coldstream.

Matt served our community for 23 years. In that time, he contributed 1,300 hours responding to emergencies, trained for over 4,000 hours, mentored many firefighters and first-aid attendants, and helped build the fire department you see today. He is a strong advocate for firefighter safety and training. His calm, level-headed, professional personality and wealth of experience and knowledge will be truly missed.

On behalf of our department, I would like to thank Matthew for his dedication to Tumbler Ridge.

As the weather cools off, wood burning season starts to heat up. I would like to remind everyone to make sure that they keep their chimneys clean in order to ensure safe operation of their fire places and woodstoves.

In addition to cleaning the chimneys with a brush, burning hot fires with dry wood (less than 20 percent moisture content) is an excellent way to ensure a clean chimney. Do not rely on products which you burn in your woodstove or fireplace to clean your chimney. While these may make it easier to remove soot and creosote, they do not replace the need to physically clean and inspect a chimney.

The BC Fire Code states that chimneys should be cleaned when there is a build-up of soot or creosote which exceeds three millimeters in thickness. If you have any questions regarding the installation or operation of your wood burning appliance, please contact the fire hall during regular business hours.

The Tumbler Ridge Fire Department is currently looking for new members. If you are of good character, work well as part of a team, and are willing to commit time to train, we would like to hear from you. Feel free to stop by the fire hall during regular business hours for an application or you can call 250-242-3939 if you have any questions or require further information.

