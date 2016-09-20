It’s been more than twenty years since a fall fair has been held in Tumbler Ridge, but the Grizzly Valley Saddle Club managed to resurrect the idea and hold a successful Fall Fair this year.

One of the key metrics, says organizer Lydia Hibbing, was the amount raised for the Foodbank. “With the help of the community we were able to raise over $1000 for the Food Bank as well as non-perishable food donations!”

There were plenty of things happening around the Saddle Club on Sunday which people could participate in. The covered patio behind the Quonset became an impromptu stage, where local and regional musicians played all day. In front of the stage were food and craft vendors. Inside, entries for the Blue Ribbon event were laid out on three long tables, featuring everything from photography to vegetables. Beyond the Quonset, folks could wander through the stable area and check out the animals as well as the improvements that have gone on through the summer to the stables and fences.

On one side of the Quonset, the New Life Assembly church had activities for the kids, including a bouncy castle, facepainting, and giant Jenga. On the other was the horse ring, where demonstrations happened throughout the day.

“The Horse Jumping by Sara Girton and Horsemanship demonstrations with Carlos Toews were an integral and exciting part of the Fair,” says Hibbing. “Animals and animal husbandry are usually a very large component of a Fall Fair and I think it is definitely the intention of the Fair to expand in this direction. There was a Saddle Club member with chickens, horses and a donkey who opened her barn to the public. It was important to the Fair that we have some chickens this year as the new bylaw in town allows for chickens to be kept in town.”

Hibbing says there is plenty of room for the fair to grow. “I would definitely like to encourage people to enter the exhibits next year. It would be great if the Fair could work with members of the Community Garden to help develop the vegetable and horticulture categories. There were not as many entries as hoped for in these categories. In addition the Kids and Youth categories were not well represented. That being said, now that people have a whole 12 months to prepare I am confident the Fair will receive many more entries next year.”

