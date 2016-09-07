TUMBLER RIDGE MUSEUM FOUNDATION

The Tumbler Ridge Museum Foundation (TRMF) was established to operate the Tumbler Ridge Museum for the benefit of residents and visitors, to highlight the unique historical palaeontological, mining, geographic, and other features. Its focus is to maintain a repository for archival records, to provide an organization through which all those interested in local museum and archival work may meet and exchange information, to stimulate research into local museum-related fields, and to develop and promote the highest possible standard of policies, procedures, and ethics. The TRMF also established The Peace Region Palaeontology Research Centre (P.R.P.R.C.) in the summer of 2003 to house the dinosaur bones and other fossils found in the region.

Our unique discoveries include BC’s only complete dinosaur skeleton, nine of the 18 tyrannosaurus footprints that have been found world-wide, the only Tyrannosaurus trackway in the world, and prehistoric crocodile footprints. Recent finds include ice-age material such as mammoth remains and bison skulls. We offer tours to dinosaur sites during the summer as well as year-round education programs. The Dinosaur Discovery Gallery is open seven days a week May to September, and during October to April we are closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Call us at 250-242-3466 for more information.

MILA LANSDOWNE – IBIZONLINE

The Internet changed our world in personal and professional aspect. While we deal with the challenges of overwhelming information inflow and fast paced changes, there also are new opportunities; entrepreneurial opportunities.

To be able to adjust and navigate this fast paced way of life entrepreneurs must learn the new rules of Internet-dominated life and because of the information overload they are experiencing, coaching became the leading edge tool with increasing popularity for its sure-fire results.

Coaching helped me to transform the diversity of making living in a remote location and now I am coaching those who want to transform their life while enjoying the remote community life-style. To Book a FREE Consultation, call: 250-242-1511 or contact me at www.Mila.Expert. You were born to thrive; it’s time to claim it!

