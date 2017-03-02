Trent Ernst, Editor

On Saturday, March 4, Larry White will be awarded the Medal of Good Citizenship.

Peace River-South MLA Mike Bernier, on behalf of Premier Christy Clark, will present Larry White, with the province’s newest honour, at a ceremony at the Dinosaur Discovery Galley at noon.

White will be honoured with the medal for the leadership and volunteer hours he has contributed to a wide range of civic, cultural, historical, outdoors, and youth organizations and activities in town.

“I am extremely honoured to receive the BC Medal of Good Citizenship,” says White. “It has been a pleasure to work with the various groups and organizations. I thank the many individuals who singled me out among an amazing group of volunteers in Tumbler Ridge.”

Since moving to Tumbler Ridge with his wife Crys in 2001 his service to the community and countless hours of volunteering also includes serving as vice-president on the Wolverine Nordic and Mountain Society. White also helps develop and maintain the ski cabin as well as hiking and cross-country trails.

He led the partnership with BC Parks in Monkman Provincial Park to build backcountry trails and campsites and runs Itchy Feet, the group’s armchair travel club.

An active volunteer and director of the Tumbler Ridge Museum Foundation, White attended training at the Royal Tyrrell Museum so as to voluntarily participate in B.C.’s first dinosaur excavation and he assists his wife in running the Tumbler Ridge Archives.

He has been a member of the Grizzly Valley Saddle Club board of directors, volunteers for the Tumbler Ridge Community Garden and is the president of its Board of Directors.

White also volunteers for the Tumbler Ridge Community Forest and Emergency Social Services (ESS), and has been president of the Library Board.

The community can better serve youth through his many of his efforts, including fundraising for and the construction of the community skate park, and obtaining the climbing wall for the teen centre. He even traveled up to the Yukon to bring it back to Tumbler Ridge, and helped train volunteers to operate the equipment and belay climbers.

“The amazing diversity of volunteer activities makes Larry White a highly valued citizen who makes a difference in his community for people of all ages, and especially for its youth,” says MLA Mike Bernier. “Tumbler Ridge is better because of the generosity of people like Larry helping to make our community thrive.”

In addition to those contributions, White has been involved with developing the Tumbler Ridge Global Geopark since it started. He is a director and past vice president of the organization and represents the Geopark on the Canadian National Committee for Geoparks.

“Everywhere you go in Tumbler Ridge, you see a community or institution where Larry White has left his mark,” says Premier Christy Clark, who instituted the medals two years ago. “From competitive off-road running events, maintaining spectacular hiking trails, and helping drive the Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark, Larry has invested a lot of time and energy in his corner of the world – and it shows.”

Launched in July 2015 by Premier Clark, the prestigious Medal of Good Citizenship recognizes individuals who, through exceptional long-term service, have made outstanding contributions to their communities without expectation of remuneration or reward. The medal reflects their generosity, service, acts of selflessness and contributions to community life.

Since the first medal was presented in October 2015, 23 individuals and two communities have been named as recipients of the Medal of Good Citizenship. White is the first person in the Northeast to be awarded the medal.