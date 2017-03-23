Photographers and videographers from Destination BC were in the Tumbler Ridge area last summer, along with the Google Trekker, shooting video and photos for the new campaign, which started to go live earlier this month.

Along with the new posters, which features images from the Tumbler Ridge area, short video vignettes are also going live. So far, two have been released featuring Tumbler Ridge locals. One features Craig Waters, climbing in the Shipyard Titanic area. The other video features Pilot Hans Nogel, Owner and Operator of Ridge Rotors Helicopter Services, talking about his experiences flying around the Tumbler Ridge area. Nogel has been flying people into the Monkman park and surrounding Tumbler Ridge area since 2004, including the Destination BC and the Google Trekker team during their visit last year.

“To fly in an area like this, to work in an area like this, has been amazing. It’s what you see on postcards,” says Nogel. “It’s breathtaking.”

A second, shorter video has been released of the Monkman Park footage, a sign that it is being used as a pre-roll ad in YouTube.