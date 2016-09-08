Thanks to a generous grant from the District of Tumbler Ridge the Saddle Club has been able to provide four summer jobs and the Club is proud of the new fences and facelift the work crew has given the premises. We hope that you’ll come out and enjoy a tour! With our Coordinator (also a job through the District of Tumbler Ridge grant) we’re planning a fabulous Fall Fair with music, food vendors, artisans and craftspeople, exhibits, horsemanship demonstrations, and a tour of the stables with a chance to check out the barns and meet Dot and all her friends.

In the spirit of Blue Ribbon days of the past, if you’ve taken an awesome picture, grown some outstanding veggies, done some amazing woodwork, canning, quilting, or art then make sure to enter the Fair! Entry books are available at Shop Easy and the Community Centre and also online on Facebook on the Tumbler Ridge Fall Fair page. Exhibits can be dropped off at the Quonset hut at the Saddle Club on Saturday, Sept 10 from 5:00 – 6:30pm, this time is changed from what is in the entry book.

Admission is by donation of a food item or cash and all proceeds will benefit the Tumbler Ridge Food Bank. Any questions can be sent to gvsc.fall.fair@gmail.com.

