Brett Robertson

Colette Ernst is our local Community Coordinator of Success By 6 in Tumbler Ridge. She describes herself as a “Community Planner who works with the people who work with kids”.

Over the last half-year, Success by 6 has done several events. “The Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser hosted in December raised over $800”, says Ernst. “We are also raising money through other fundraisers and donations including a recent donation by Conuma Coal and Lakeview Credit Union.”

In the Fall, the group held a Positive Discipline Class. “The District has been supporting the Positive Discipline Class for the last two years, and we look forward to hosting our third class this fall.”

Positive Discipline is a program developed by Dr. Jane Nelsen, designed to teach young people to become responsible, respectful and resourceful members of their communities. Positive Discipline teaches important social and life skills in a manner that is deeply respectful and encouraging for both children and adults (including parents, teachers, childcare providers, youth workers, and others).

It is based on the idea that children are hardwired from birth to connect with others, and that children who feel a sense of connection to their community, family and school are less likely to misbehave. To be successful, contributing members of their community, children must learn necessary social and life skills. Positive Discipline is based on the understanding that discipline must be taught and that discipline teaches.

Ernst says Success by 6 would not exist without the volunteers who plan, run events and work together to brain-storm and share their thoughts about TR. “At the absolute core of Success by 6 is connection and conversation. It’s meeting regularly, finding out how everyone’s doing, and providing support for parents, kids and programmers. We have a very, very encouraging, positive and moral-building table.”

The Success by 6 Table has representatives from the community library, TR Children’s Centre Society, Children’s Programmer from the TR Community Centre, School District 59, TR Town Council, TR Chamber of Commerce, BC Ambulance, Northern Health, as well as several community parents.

Coming up, Success by 6 is hosting the Spring Family Festival for all-ages on April 29, 2017 in the Rec Centre Arena, which is a free event for the community. It will include a bike rodeo hosted by the RCMP, safety demonstrations hosted by BC Ambulance and other community groups and non-profit organizations will be invited to host activities at the event. “The goal is to foster community spirit, family values and healthy living” says Ernst.

Look for Success By 6 in your community! And see you at the Spring Family Festival!