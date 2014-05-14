Vadah Hartwig

Day 2: Arriving in Berlin

We started the day with an on foot tour of Museum Island. We saw many interesting sights. We got to see an amazing German cathedral. Apparently it was the longest standing cathedral in all of Berlin.

We went outside a museum and the yard that was in front of it was the place where the Hitler Youth met. It was pretty nerve wracking standing in the same spot at the Hitler youth once stood.

Afterwards we kept walking and went to Humboldt University where there is a memorial for all the books the Nazi supporters burnt during the war. It was a little glass square where you would look down and see an empty library. Students got together, who supported the Nazis and what Hitler was doing, and burnt about 30 thousand books.

We saw so many amazing sights doing the tour and it was really interesting and fun, even though we were all exhausted from the previous day of travelling. After the walking tour, we went to the restaurant and had dinner. Then we took the underground train to where the hotel was. It was a really good first day in Europe.

Day 3: Exploring Berlin and Orienburg

Today we did a bus your with a local guide and saw both east and West Berlin. The tour guide was both serious and funny. He really knew what he was doing. We got to see all the highlights of Berlin, like what was left of the Berlin wall, East and West Berlin, a memorial to Jewish victims, and the Checkpoint Charlie museum.

The museum was really interesting. There was so much going on inside. We got to see what people did when the wall was up, how they got to escape and really interesting things like that. After we left the museum we got to go get lunch and have a few minutes of free time, where we could do some souvenir shopping.

Afterwards, we got back on the bus and had a long bus ride to Orienburg, which is where we went to the concentration camp. Sachsenhausen was a very somber activity we did. It was interesting to see what a real concentration camp looked like, but a person got this creepy feeling in there. It wasn’t very fun, but it was amazing and sad. We got to go into the bunkers where they kept their prisoners and saw the hospital. It wasn’t very pleasant. The day was full of learning and sadness.

Day 4: Travelling to the Netherlands

We spent pretty much the entire day travelling by train from Germany to the Netherlands. After a quite a bit of confusion and getting on the wrong train, everything worked out and six hours later we got to Amsterdam.

The first thing we did was went on a bus tour with a local guide. The city of Amsterdam is so incredibly beautiful! Most people think it would be this scummy drugged out city, but no, it was incredible. The whole city is pretty much resting on a canal. It is amazing. We got educated about the history of Amsterdam and there is so much people didn’t know.

During the tour we went to a little cheese factory, where they also made wooden shoes. The man who worked there showed us how they made the cheese and gave a demonstration on how to make the wooden shoes. He was a very funny man. Afterwards, we got to try some free cheese samples and they were delicious!

After the factory we went for dinner and then had some free time. A group of us went with our tour guide, Justine, and went down to the red light district. You can’t visit Amsterdam without going there! It was interesting. You definitely wouldn’t see that in Tumbler Ridge. Today was the day we were going to go to Ann Frank’s house, but we didn’t have enough time, so we get to do that tomorrow.

Day 5: In the Netherlands

Today we went on a two hour bus ride to Groesbeek Cemetery. It was really amazing to see all the grave stones. We found a soldier each and put a Canadian flag by their grave stone. Some people found grandpas and uncles. In was a very sad moment, but memorable.

After Groesbeek, we went to the National Liberation Museum and learned so much about what happened during the war. There were so many exhibitions to see and they really gave you an insight to the war. A lot of us already knew quite a bit from History class, but there was some information and facts we didn’t know. The couple that led us through the museum were very kind and answered every single question we had. It was so interesting. After the Museum, we went back into Amsterdam and went to Ann Frank’s house Museum. Words cannot describe the emotions some of us felt in there. We got to see the original diary of hers and there were many other things that we all original in the house. It was breathtaking. Tomorrow we are off to Belgium and France. Today was a great day, despite the pouring rain and cold wind.

Day 6: Ghent, Ypres, and Bruges

Today we travelled to Belgium by bus. It was a long drive but very enjoyable because we got to see the country side and believe me it was beautiful. We stopped in Ghent, Belgium and had lunch. Belgian waffles, the best thing in the entire world. We got to explore a little in gent and there was a little market. It was a beautiful little town. After a couple of hours we got back on the bus and headed toward Ypres, Belgium. When we got there we got to go to an amazing little chocolate shop. Apparently they’ve had a lot of EF tours come there so we got a discount on the chocolate. Everyone bought a lot of chocolate. Belgian chocolate was probably one of the best chocolates we have ever eaten. There just happened to be a fair when we were there, which was a bonus. It was a beautiful little town. We got to have some time to go on the rides and afterwards we went to the Flanders Fields Museum. The museum was amazing. There was so much history. The Museum was led by these little bracelets which you could scan on the interactive displays. A person could spend the whole day in that museum. There was so much information in it. They had sections, a medical one, a weapon one, a uniform one and so many more. It was almost overwhelming how much there was. After a great dinner in Ypres and more rides (feeling like we would be sick afterwards) we went to Menin gate and attended the Last Post Ceremony. It was a very emotional time. Vadah Hartwig, Kara Trim and Joey Watt were chosen to lay a wreath on behalf of Tumbler Ridge. It was an honour. There were so many people there and everyone had an emotional look on their face. It was amazing. After the ceremony we went to France where we stayed the night in Bruges.

Day 7: Vimy Ridge and Caens

Today we started the day off at Vimy Ridge. We got to have a guided tour of the battle field, trenches and the underground tunnels. We learned about this battle in History and saw pictures, but you can’t really experience it until you have been there in person. The guide was Canadian and she did a really good job explaining everything about the battle to us. There was a German pill box still standing and some of us went in it. The soldiers had to live in the trenches and tunnels, but honestly, I would not want to live in them. They were cold and wet. After exploring the battle field we walked up to the Vimy Memorial. It was a lot bigger than most of us expected. Though it was really beautiful. When we were at the memorial, a lady came and gave us a pilgrimage medal. They gave them to every Canadian who comes to visit Vimy Ridge. It is a really big thing. The memorial was magnificent. After Vimy, we headed back to the bus and went to Beaumont-Hammel. Beaumont-Hammel is the Newfoundland memorial, there is a huge Caribou on top of the memorial and it’s pointing in the direction the Newfoundlanders went. Here were three or four cemeteries around the battle field and a handful of us got to see them all. We also got to go in the trenches again. It’s pretty amazing to be in the trenches, where all the Canadian soldiers once fought. The guide says that when you’re on a battle field, you are walking upon graves because they couldn’t find every single body. The whole field is pretty much a cemetery. After the two battle fields we headed to the Normandy Region of France where we had supper and slept in Caens.

Day 8: Juno Beach and Paris

Today we got to go to Beny-Sur-Mer Canadian War Cemetery. All the cemeteries we saw were so sad. There are so many headstones in them and they were all soldiers who fought for Canada. It was a very beautiful cemetery and we got to put a Canadian flag by a headstone. After the cemetery we went to Juno Beach. It is a very beautiful beach actually. One where you would want to go for your summer vacation to relax and soak up the sun. We got to walk on the beach and see the Canada house. It was the house the Canadians liberated. Someone actually lives there now. We only got a few minutes there because we were off to the Juno Beach Centre where we got to have a guided tour of the beach. The guide took us down into a German defense post. Some of the German soldiers actually lived in there and shot anybody who walked past. I think he said it was a German communication post. It used to have perfect view of the beach, but now since the landscaping has changed so drastically over the years, all you can see is a hill, which does lead to the beach. After the beach tour we got to go into the center and into the museum which had a video at the very beginning and you got to stand in the room which was shaped as one of the tanks that floated in the water. It was pretty cool actually. The museum was really interesting too, there were interactive sites where you could sit and listen to a story and they had a section where they put all the military stuff that washes up on the beach. They had old helmets and guns and knives. After Juno beach we went to Arromanches for lunch. But before we had lunch we stopped and saw the Mulberry harbour. There is not much left of it. When we got into the town of Arromanches, we had lunch and had a little bit for free time. The town was beautiful. We then got back on the bus and drove to Paris. That night we went to the hotel and dropped our stuff off and took public transit to supper. After wards we went on a river tour called Paris by Night. It was so beautiful on the boat. Everything was lit up. Some people afterwards, went on the Eiffel tower and some people had free time.

Day 9: Paris and Versailles

Today we got to go on a guided bus tour of Paris. We got to see all the popular sites in Paris. The Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame Cathedral, the Louvre, other famous museums and so much more. Paris is an incredible city. Some parts are really dirty, but other parts are extremely beautiful. After the tour we had lunch and our group split up. Half of us went with a teacher to have free time and the other half boarded the bus to go to Versailles. Versailles was a beautiful place. We went to the palace there and got to have a tour inside it. There were a lot of the original stuff in there and it was amazing to see it in person. We got to go into the hall of mirrors, where they signed the treaty of Versailles after the first world war. It was even more amazing than what we got told about it in History. Afterwards we met everyone for supper and headed back to the hotel because the other school from Sicamous that joined us for the trip had to leave very early the next day.

Day 10: To London

Today we got up nice and early and headed to the train station where we boarded the Eurostar train and went to London. It is pretty cool to be on a train. A very interesting experience. We got to go under the Canal, but only for something like twenty five minutes. When we got there we had some free time for lunch and shopping. Afterwards our tour guide took us on a little walking tour of the main squares in London. It got spoiled by pouring rain, so we stopped in a free museum and got to look around which was pretty cool. There were a lot of famous art pieces in it. After the rain settled down we went to Piccadilly Circus and had more free time and then supper. After supper some of us went on a Harry Potter walking tour and some of us stayed behind for free time where we mainly sat in star bucks because we were so exhausted.

Day 11: London

Today we had a guided tour of London and saw a lot of it. We saw so many famous places like Big Ben, the London Eye, the Tower Bridge and so much more. We had lots of free time again today, but we got to go to the Churchill War Rooms and spend a couple hours there. It was very interactive again, and very interesting to learn about Winston Churchill’s war rooms. It was the place he and his wife stayed in when the bombings and war was going on. It was pretty spectacular. We saw St Paul’s cathedral which is the only cathedral that didn’t get destroyed during the blitz. It was huge and beautiful. After the war rooms, we had more free time. The majority of us went to the London Eye and a few of us went shopping. Afterwards we had supper and the other half who didn’t do the Harry Potter walking tour went on the Jack the Ripper walking tour. Then we headed back to our hotel and went to sleep. Our last day in Europe was amazing. Europe was amazing. It was a great experience and everyone learned so much and had tons of fun.

Day 12: Home bound!

After an amazing and long your. We head home. It’s great to be going home now. We are all exhausted. But, we all enjoyed ourselves.

