TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has a local chapter here in Tumbler Ridge.

Weekly meetings are held at the Willow Hall located at 419 Willow Drive every Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. (weigh in beginning at 5:45 p.m.) Chapter Leader Aleen Torraville invites residents to experience the weight-loss support and wellness information for which TOPS is well-known.

“At TOPS, we understand that losing weight is a journey. It is the consistent encouragement, understanding, and strength from others who are struggling with similar issues that makes this organization so impactful,” says Torraville. “I encourage anyone seeking an affordable, informative, ongoing, weight-loss support program to experience the power of TOPS.”

TOPS Club Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is the original weight-loss support and wellness education organization. Founded more than 65 years ago, TOPS is the only nonprofit, noncommercial weight-loss organization of its kind. TOPS promotes successful weight management with a “Real People. Real Weight Loss.” philosophy that combines support from others at weekly chapter meetings, healthy eating, regular exercise and wellness information.

TOPS has about 170,000 members – male and female, age seven and older – in nearly 10,000 chapters throughout the United States and Canada.

Visitors are welcome to attend their first TOPS meeting free of charge. Membership is affordable at just $36 per year in Canada, plus nominal monthly chapter fees. For more information, contact Aleen Torraville at 250-242-1165 or email atorraville@gmail.com.

Comments