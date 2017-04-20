Charles Helm

Looking for a way to get healthy exercise and measure your increasing fitness level this spring and summer? Then join WNMS at Flatbed Lions’ Campground on Mondays at 7:30 pm to take part in the Flatbed Loops, from May 1st for eight weeks until June 19th.

Tumbler Ridge’s Wolverine Nordic and Mountain Society is once again hosting this popular weekly event as part of its drive to promote healthy lifestyles. Choose between the “hilly” or the “flat” options, each about two kilometers long. The interesting and vigorous hilly route leads up some steep inclines and then back down Suicide Hill to the finish. The circular flat route leads through the forest without elevation change, and is suitable for all. The May 8th Flatbed Loops will coincide with the ‘Walk with your Doc” event.

Now in its eighth year, Walk with your Doc has been spreading the word among British Columbians about the health benefits of daily walking.

An estimated 5,000 patients will be participating this year. For more information, visit www.walkwithyourdoc.ca

I look forward to joining my own colleagues in the south Okanagan community of Oliver, BC, where we will be holding our third Walk with your Doc event. Thank you to the many doctors who are already participating, and I strongly encourage many more of you to jump right in. It’s an amazing event that some doctors have turned into a weekly community social occurrence.

Young and old, runners, joggers, walkers, residents and visitors all are welcome to take part. Times are recorded at the finish-line stopwatch each week and are posted on the WNMS website, allowing participants to measure and monitor their improving aerobic fitness. Finishing times have varied from seven minutes to forty minutes. Those who are not competitive can simply come out for the social aspect and enjoy the scenery and clean fresh air with like-minded folks. Flatbed Loops also provides valuable training for those planning on doing the TR Triathlon on June 17 or the Emperor’s Challenge Mountain Half Marathon on August 12.

Flatbed Loops is now in its fourteenth year. Up to a hundred typically take part over a season, while record numbers for some evenings have approached sixty, quite an amazing number for a small community.

With its emphasis on volunteer-driven healthy outdoor exercise for everyone in scenic surroundings, Flatbed Loops was one of the key elements in Tumbler Ridge becoming one of Canada’s three True Sport communities in 2005.

Flatbed Loops starts at 7:30 pm each Monday evening at the Flatbed Lions’ Campground, beside the bridge. Dogs need to be on a leash at all times. Please call the Helms (242 3984) or Brandon Braam (242 7387) for further details.