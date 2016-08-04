Partners Terry Vandenbosch and Wendy Trueit came together forming Screamin Eagle Ventures Ltd with hopes of becoming the new management team for the scenic nine hole Golf Course and Clubhouse. They chose the name as a representation of yet another shared joy, their Harley Davidson Motorcycles and the Screamin Eagle Line.

Terry Vandenbosch, a longtime resident of Tumbler Ridge as well as one of the founding members of the Society that actually initiated the funding, planning and building of Tumbler Ridge’s Golf Course. His love of golf has seen him compete in many Tournaments over 25 years both locally and out of town as well as previously bringing home the Gold at the BC Senior’s Golf and he’s competing in the BC Senior’s Golf again this year.

Wendy Trueit, also a local resident has been working in the Food and Beverage industry most of her life in one capacity or another. Her experience has seen her do everything from wash dishes to manage and has even included successfully owning, operating and selling two cafes, one of which was Dad’s Café here in Tumbler Ridge. Wendy first worked at the Tumbler Ridge Golf Course back in 2008, under Golden West Golf Group where she quickly became Manager.

In early 2015 Screamin Eagle Ventures became the New Management Team and their first year doing business started May 7, 2015 after establishing an Operating Agreement with the District of Tumbler Ridge. Now in their second year of a three year contract, Screamin Eagle Ventures employs 14 people and has recently broadened their horizons with the addition of managing Trend Mountain Hotel and Conference Centre.

