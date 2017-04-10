Craig Waters

Tumbler Ridge Search and Rescue (TRSAR) has had a busy start to 2017, attending lots of training so we are able to serve the needs of our growing community and the Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark.

Thanks to substantial funding from the Province of BC in 2016, TRSAR has been able to send many members on various training opportunities, and have been able to grow our specialized teams tremendously.

TRSAR recently sent three team members to Wells to complete the Organized Avalanche Response Team Member (OARTM) training. Also, RECCO Advanced Rescue Technology donated one of their detection devices to the group and trained the members in its use, adding to our growing avalanche rescue capabilities. RECCO reflectors are inexpensive device’s that can be sewn into clothes or applied to gear that don’t already come with them. With more outdoor companies adding this in their outdoor apparel, this is a valuable tool for TRSAR to have. RECCO does not replace proper avalanche training, transceivers, probes and shovels, and the continuing education that comes with regular practice using your equipment.

Avalanche courses are now being offered in Tumbler Ridge, and we encourage everyone who participates in activities in avalanche terrain to get the proper training.

If you require more information on available avalanche courses please contact TRSAR at tumblerridgesar@gmail.com

On March 4 th TRSAR was invited to attend the Tumbler Ridge Fire Station Open House. We would like to thank the Tumbler Ridge Fire Department for the continued support and congratulate them on their new ladder truck and great open house. A lot of fun was had by all!

Two members of TRSAR recently attended the Search and Rescue Volunteer Association Annual Conference held in Chilliwack, BC. This allows TRSAR to keep up to date on training, policies, and funding as well as connect with other search and rescue teams in BC. The team was also recognized for their new logo.

Currently Tumbler Ridge Search and Rescue is recruiting volunteers.

General meetings/training practices are held on the first and third Tuesday of every month, commencing at 1900 at the Search and Rescue Base in the industrial park. If you have any questions, or would just like to chat, please feel free to contact us anytime at tumblerridgesar@gmail.com or follow us on social media.

We would like to remind everyone with spring on the way to be careful on the thinning ice, be cautious of the rising water, and to be aware of spring avalanche conditions in the back country. Most of all play safe and enjoy our amazing community and the Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark!