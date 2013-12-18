Lynsey Kitching

Well the tallies are in, and for some it is a sad day, and for some it is a happy day. Sensible BC was unable to attain support from 10 percent of the voting population in all 85 electoral districts. The time limit having expired on Dec. 9, the campaign gathered 210,000 signatures, about 100,000 short of the needed 312,000 or more.

The campaign succeeded in gathering 10 percent of the vote in 20 of the districts, including the South Peace. In Peace River North however, less than five percent of signatures were given.

Local representative for Sensible BC Anastasia Jeffrey says, “Well, I’m absolutely delighted that we hit our mark here in the Peace River South region. I was actually a little worried that we wouldn’t because of the stigma and the ‘no tolerance’ attitude that is held by many companies in our area, and consequently by many members of society.”

She continues, “In the end, though, we seem to have pulled through. This is just the beginning of the campaign for marijuana decriminalization in BC, and in Canada, and I feel confident that it will succeed eventually.”

In terms of the rest of the province, the campaign came close in five other districts, acquiring eight percent of signatures. In 23 districts, the campaign was able to get more than five percent of the vote, however in a surprising 37 districts, residents were not signing in support of the campaign to begin looking at ways to decriminalize marijuana in BC. In these 37 districts, less than five percent supported the campaign, or bothered to sign the petition. Most of these districts were found in Vancouver and it’s surrounding areas, like Burnaby, Abbotsford, and Surrey.

