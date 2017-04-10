Trent Ernst, Editor

One of my favourite albums from when I was a teen was Steve Taylor’s I Predict 1990.

The album’s title was a play on a pair of books by Lester Sumral, who wrote the book I Predict 1984, wherin he predicted volcanoes and destruction and the fall of nations, and, when nothing he predicted actually came true in either book, wrote another book called I Predict 1986, which is what Taylor was riffing on. When those predictions also failed to come true, he bet it all on I Predict 2000 AD, where he proclaimed the “ultimate day of destiny for planet earth.”

He’s not the only one who has declared the end of the world. So far none of them has been right.

In fact, people have been predicting the end of the world ever since Simon bar Giora predicted that the Jewish revolt against the Romans in 66 AD would bring about the end of the world.

Martin of Tours predicted the world would end by 400 AD. By the time 500 AD rolled around, there were many people predicting the end of the world, and every hundred years or so thereafter.

And if you thought the whole “the world will end in the year 2000” thing was loud, you should have been there in the year 1000, and again in 1033, a thousand years after the death, resurrection and ascension of Christ.

In 1284, no less than Pope Innocent the third himself, organizer of the fourth crusade which set off to reclaim Jerusalem and would up sacking Constantinople instead, predicted the world would end 666 years after the rise of Islam.

Most recently, the YouTube channel “End Time Prophecies” claimed that the world would end July 29 of last year.

They predicted that the Earth would undergo a “polar flip”, which would apparently cause the Earth’s atmosphere to be pulled to the ground as the surface reels like a vacuum, causing a “rolling cloud” to cover the planet. They also claimed that a worldwide “megaquake” would ensue.

I would like to make a prophecy myself, though it includes much smaller stakes than the end of the world.

I predict that the Tumbler Ridge News will cease to publish as of the end of this month.

Like I said, much lower stakes, and not really a prophecy, but speaking a hard truth.

You see, Loraine, the owner, has been in the hospital almost constantly for the last three years.

Over the last few months, she’s had a series of progressively worse infections, to the point where her family is not sure how long she has left.

Because the paper is owned by Loraine, the family doesn’t really have much interest in continuing to operate the paper, and last week, made the call to pull the plug.

On the paper, that is.

Which means that after … what? nearly twenty years, the Tumbler Ridge news is going to be no more.

Which is sad, but what can you do?

Over the next few weeks, we’re going to do a lot of navel gazing, looking back over the last twenty or so years the newspaper has been in operation.

And that’s where you come in. I’ve always maintained that the newspaper is not a megaphone but a dialogue. It isn’t supposed to be about me telling you what to think, how to act, but a discussion about who we are as a community.

So, as we ride off into the sunset, I invite you to participate in that. Write us a letter. Tell us about your interactions with the paper, good, bad or indifferent. Tell us about the biggest news stories you think we’ve missed, or things you’ve learned about your community from reading the paper. Tell us your predictions for the future of Tumbler Ridge. Or tell us your favourite articles, and we’ll see if we can dig them out of the archives. Let’s send this thing to bed in style.

And what happens in a month? We’ll see. We’ll see.