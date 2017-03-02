Trent Ernst, Editor

While many businesses in Tumbler Ridge are leaving the downtown core, due to the economic downturn and high lease rates, Twisted Sister Day Spa is bucking the trend.

The new spa, which opened last month, is located next door to Tangles, and owned by Kelly Trueit. The name might be new to some people, as is Trueit, who moved here in September. “I came up to visit my aunt and fell in love with area,” says Trueit. “She’s been here a few years now, and my other half has employment in oil field in the area, so we figured we would stick around.”

She spent a few months working as a cook before getting back to her first love: esthetics. Trueit has been doing this for 13 years down in Kamloops, where she is from. “I started off doing hairdressing, but it wasn’t quite my thing,” she says. “But I fell in love with esthetics and massage end of things, making people feel good. So the next year I went and did my esthetics so I had both.”

For 13 years she ran a mobile esthetic shop. Setting up shop downtown, she says, was the next step in that.

Twisted Sister offers massages, manicures, pedicures, waxing and tanning.

She is sharing space with Matthew Lee of Juggernaught Tattoo. “I’m here because Wendy forced me,” he jokes, referring to Wendy Trueit, Kelly’s aunt. “She kept telling me the town needed a tattoo artist. I’ve been tattooing her for nine years, and I thought ‘screw it, it will be good for my son.’ It’s a great place to raise kids.”

So Lee moved to Tumbler Ridge last summer. He did tattoos out of his basement, but mostly with his regular clients. “I had nobody from Tumbler Ridge, so when I had the opportunity, I decided to take it public.”

Lee has run his own tattoo shops on and off for the last twenty years. He says running a tattoo shop in a day spa isn’t as odd as it might appear. “Back in the day, it used to be barbershops and tattoo parlours,” he says. “But barber shops are less and less these days.”

Besides, he says, women are really into tattoos now. “It used to be something that wasn’t so much a female thing, but it’s taken off so why not?”

He says tattoos are far more mainstream these days. “It’s not generational, either. I’ve tattooed people from 18 to 85. Everyone is getting tattoos these days.”

Trueit says women are starting to get into tattoos, and men are also starting to get into taking care of themselves, too, and she’s hoping to offer her services to as diverse a clientele as possible.

Her plan is to keep growing, maybe add a few more employees. She’s thinking about adding in some new services, but isn’t willing to talk publicly about that yet. For now, she says, they’ll keep working on providing top-notch service to the town. “We’re pretty much in the middle of nowhere, so if people don’t have to drive out of town to get these services, so much the better. And we thought we could help build our community. Matt has people who will drive eight, nine hours to come see him. It’s going to be a good match and we’re looking to growing.”