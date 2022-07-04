01 Talent Africa and Atos launch their first joint scouting zone in Senegal to showcase tomorrow’s digital talent.

Press release

Dakar (Senegal) – July 4, 2022 – First introduced by 01Talent Africa in partnership with Atos Zone01 It sets out to deliver a new kind of digital training to as many people as possible in Africa, and in Dakar, Senegal. This new joint research center will welcome several hundred young talents from Senegal at the Atos campus in Cité Keur Gorgui, Dakar.

The initiative is part of a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating digital transformation in Africa, enabling the integration of international digital skills through an efficient, innovative and inclusive training offering on the continent.

Photograph: Left to Right Nour Acogny, Project Manager Trainee, Atos; Aïssatou Camara, Project Manager, Atos; Mor Chek, General Manager, Atos Senegal; Berenice Chassagne, Head of Emerging Markets, Atos; Alpha Barry, President of Athos of Africa; Marjolaine Blanc, Program Director, 01Talent Africa; Momadou Ndoye, Head of Operations for West and Central Africa, Atos.

01 Talent Africa and Atos pledge to create joint force to accelerate Africa’s digital transformation

01Talent Africa and Atos harness the power of face-to-face and online peer-to-peer digital education to bridge the digital divide while permanently anchoring African local communities and stakeholders across the continent in the digital world. African Youth Talents.

Zone01 Dakar, guaranteeing the digital transformation of Senegal’s territories and companies

Faced with a global shortage of qualified skills in digital industries, this first Zone01 launch in Dakar, at the Atos campus, responds to one of the main challenges of digitization of territories and companies in Senegal: access to new agility, autonomy and collective skills.

Zone01 Dakar will open this fall and the first team will begin training by the end of the year

The opening ceremony is planned for September 2022 at the Atos campus in Dakar, Cité Keur Gorgui. An ambitious talent identification campaign will begin in June. Candidates who want to write the exam can register online Zone 01 Dakar. They must be at least 18 years of age to register. If they are selected, they can participate in one of three “pools” scheduled in early September, early October and early November. “Pooling” is the last step in the selection process. At this stage, candidates will be “immersed” in the heart of 01Edu teaching for 4 weeks, which is based on peer-to-peer learning and resolution of group projects, without lessons or teachers.

The first batch will begin training by the end of this year. It will accommodate 120 talents in the near future equipped with laptops. This first Zone01 will serve as the basis for deploying the training offering, which aims to create more than 200 zones on the African continent.

“With an average age of 19, Africa is the world’s youngest continent and will represent 40% of the world’s population by the end of the century. By working with 01Talent in Africa, we are giving these young people the opportunity to unleash their creative potential so that they can contribute to the continent’s innovation and digital transformation.” declared Alpha Barry, African director of Atos.

“We are very pleased to formalize this partnership with Atos by opening this first Zone01 in Senegal. This strategic initiative affirms 01Talent and Atos’ commitment to building an African technology ecosystem strengthened by training the world-class talent necessary to realize the continent’s digital transformation. This is a great opportunity to create jobs for young people and honor local businesses. Everyone becomes an agent of change! » Accurate Karim Sy, Strategic Director of 01 Talent Africa.

After Dakar, Atos and 01 Talent will enhance their partnership by opening new Zone01 on the African continent, specifically in Egypt, Morocco and Mauritania.

About Atos

With 111,000 employees and annual revenues of approximately €11 billion, Atos is an international leader in digital transformation. Europe’s number one group in cloud, cybersecurity and supercomputers, offering integrated solutions for all sectors in 71 countries. As a pioneer in decarbonisation services and products, Atos is committed to providing its customers with secure and decarbonised digital solutions. Atos is a SE (European company) listed on Euronext Paris and is part of the CAC 40 ESG and the next 20 indices.

The Atos purpose Information is to help shape the space. With its skills and services, the Group supports the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contributes to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Around the world, Atos helps its customers and employees, and more people in general, live, work and thrive with complete confidence in a sustainable and informed environment.

About 01 talent Africa

01Talent Africa is the pan-African talent agency of the 01Talent International Group, which aims to identify, develop and engage the world’s 1 million top developers by 2035. and the exponential economic model.

01 Talent Africa and its partner UCLG Africa believe that there is a huge amount of digital talent in the African population, waiting to be discovered and supported to realize their potential.

01Talent Africa is based on 01Edu, a “peer-to-peer” (without a teacher) and the ultimate evolution of the gamified education approach developed by Nicolas Satyrak and his team, a learning platform aimed at responding to the growing lack of computers for developers. the world

This teaching model, which fosters entrepreneurship, creativity and collective intelligence, has already been used in more than 40 countries around the world by our co-founder Nicolas Satyrak and his alumni, training more than 25,000 digital talents in the last 10 years. More info https://01talent.com

Note: “01Talent” is pronounced “Zéro un talent” and not “Un talent”.

About Zone01 Dakar

Zone01 Dakar offers a disruptive digital course, completely free and open to everyone without a diploma requirement. Zone01 targets candidates of all ages and backgrounds. A collaborative intelligence centre, it trains the new generation of African talent in digital industries on an 18-month and 12-month work-study basis and guarantees employment at the end of the course. Its innovative educational system without classes or teachers. Open 24/7. https://zone01dakar.sn