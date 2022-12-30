100 years ago, the Soviet Union… | Europe | DW

It was actually the Soviet Union on December 30, 1922; federal government with communist rule; has been announced. It was later dissolved on December 25, 1991. But despite this dissolution, the Soviet Union is especially remembered by those who lived or worked there. If the Soviet Union did not exist, its legacy would always be most relevant to the war in Ukraine.

One hundred years ago, on October 30, 1922, the Bolsheviks of Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov, better known as Lenin, announced the birth of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. A union of several Union republics governed by the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, particularly its executive office, the Politburo.

After more than 68 years of existence, economic problems but also an authoritarian and inefficient political system due to its centralized and bureaucratic aspect led to the collapse of the Soviet Union. The union was dissolved on December 25, 1991. But despite this dissolution, the Soviet Union is especially remembered by those who lived or worked there. The federal states then become independent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin often refers to the Soviet Union.

Is it the past?

If the Soviet model doesn’t exist today, current Russian President Vladimir Putin has seen it up close. He was an officer of the KGB, the intelligence, espionage, counter-intelligence, and political police organization essential to the organization chart of the Soviet Union.

When he described the Soviet Union’s collapse in 2005 as a geopolitical disaster, and last September approved the annexation of four occupied Ukrainian territories, he spoke of the disappearance of the Soviet Union, vowing that Russia “cannot bring back the past.” Not wanting to revive it.

Be that as it may, since February 24 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the specter of communism in its Soviet version has haunted Europe.

The case of Crimea

If Q and Moscow are at loggerheads today, it is because in 1954 the master of the Soviet Union, Nikita Khrushchev, ceded Crimea to Ukraine.

Russia continues its war in Ukraine.

A gift was not an issue at the time the two socialist republics were united into a single unit, but that changed after the collapse of the Union and the independence of Ukraine.

The Crimea issue sparked the 2014 crisis that later led to Russia’s annexation of the peninsula, which has continued into the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.