12 facts to remember during the week of March 20 to 26

+ Saleh: King launches “Ramadan 1444” operation for benefit of nearly 5 million people

King Mohammed VI, accompanied by Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, launched "Ramadan 1444", a national operation launched by the Mohammed V Foundation for solidarity on the holy occasion, on Friday in Sidi Moussa, Lamrizah district in Saleh. month of Ramadan and nearly 5 million people benefit.

+ Morocco strongly condemns the burning of a copy of the Koran in Copenhagen

The Kingdom of Morocco strongly condemns the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in front of the police in the Danish capital Copenhagen, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Morocco said on Saturday.

+ Nasser Bourita’s speech in Washington with White House officials

US National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan and Special Adviser and Coordinator to President Biden met on Tuesday with Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Foreign Affairs of Morocco, as part of his visit to Washington. For the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk.

+ Bank Al-Maghrib raises key rate to 3%

The Bank Al-Maghrib Board (BAM), which met in Rabat on Tuesday, decided to raise the key rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 3%.

+ Death of former minister and USFP figure Abdulohat Radi

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and head of the Union of Socialists (USFP), Abdeloued Radi died on Sunday in a clinic in Paris where he was receiving treatment, we learned from his relatives.

+ Hacking bank accounts: Six arrested in Lyon, Casablanca and Agadir.

Elements of the National Judicial Police Force, along with the services of the Directorate General of Territorial Surveillance (DGST), earlier in the week arrested six persons, including a woman, for hacking bank data, theft and attack on automated data processing systems, we learned from a secured source.

+ France/Pensions: Demonstrations intensify against Emmanuel Macron’s plan

Demonstrations against French President Emmanuel Macron's plan to raise the official retirement age from 62 to 64 without a parliamentary vote have intensified, with more than a million people taking to the streets, it said on Friday.

+ Atlas Lions won against Selecao in an intense match

Morocco's football team won 2-1 against Brazil in a friendly match at the Grand Stadium in Tangier on Saturday evening.

+ 2023 African Cup of Nations: Morocco qualified for the final stage

The Moroccan football team has officially qualified for the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN Côte d'Ivoire-2023) after Friday night's draw between South Africa and Liberia on behalf of Group K at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

+ Boxing: Khadija El Marty crowned world champion

Morocco's Khadija El Mardi (+81 kg) was crowned heavyweight world champion in New Delhi on Sunday evening. The Moroccan boxer beat 2016 world champion Kazakh Kunqibayeva Lasat to win the gold medal at the Women's World Boxing Championship organized in the Indian capital.

+ The Lions of Atlas visit the local prison of Saleh

Players and technical staff of the Moroccan national team visited the local prison in Salé on Tuesday (March 21).

+ FRMF: Creation of a Technical Arbitration Commission

The Steering Committee of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), which met on Monday at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Salé, decided to replace the Central Refereeing Commission with a Technical Refereeing Commission bringing together representatives from all national leagues.