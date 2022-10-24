12 facts to remember during the week of October 17 to 23

+ King Mohammed VI heads the cabinet

A ministerial committee dedicated to examining the general orientations of the 2023 finance bill and adopting the Tahir draft was held at the Royal Palace in Rabat on Tuesday, chaired by King Mohammed VI with Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan. The draft organic laws, three draft decrees and several international agreements, indicated the press release of the spokesman of the Royal Palace, Abdelhaq Lamrini.

Read more

+ Moroccan Sahara: Belgium considers the autonomy plan “a good basis”.

Belgium considers the autonomy plan put forward by Morocco in 2007 as a “good basis for a solution accepted by the parties” on the issue of the Sahara.

Read more

+ Antonio Guterres confirms that “Polisario” has no position at the UN

In his last statement to the Moroccan Sahara Security Council, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, once again clearly underlined, leaving no room for ambiguity, that the “Polisario” has no official status with the United Nations. .

Read more

+ Morocco is the first country to sign a Green Partnership with the EU

Morocco and the European Union (EU) signed on Tuesday in Rabat a Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a green partnership with the EU, making the Kingdom the first country to conclude this partnership with Brussels.

Read more

+ Benjapoon appointed Executive Director of the Mohammed VI Fund for Investment

Mohamed Benjaboun was appointed by King Mohammed VI on Tuesday 18 October as Director General of the Mohammed VI Fund for Investment.

Read more

+ PLF-2023 provides for application of tax on sugar products

The Finance Bill 2023 (PLF) provides for the application of Internal Consumption Tax (TIC) on sugary products such as non-alcoholic or fruit-based beverages (sodas and honeys).

Read more

+ United Kingdom: Liz Truss resigns after six weeks in power

British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation on Thursday after six weeks in office, triggering a new internal election within the Conservative Party.

Read more

+ CCM Suspends Screening and Exploitation Visa of “Changa Contact”

The Moroccan Cinematography Center (CCM) has decided to suspend the commercial and cultural exploitation visa of its director Ismail El Iraqi’s film “Zanka Contact” and its commercial and cultural projection nationally and internationally.

Read more

+ Karim Benzema wins the 2022 Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the first Ballon d’Or of his career in a ceremony organized by French football weekly France Football on Monday evening in Paris.

Read more

+ Atlas Lions: Imran Loosa Collection for World Cup

Watford’s Morocco international Imran Louza will be out for “a few months” with a broken leg, which could see him miss a month’s scheduled World Cup in Qatar.

Read more

+ Botola Pro T1: WAC takes control of standings after winning Derby

WAC won the 133rd Casablanca derby at the Mohammed V Sports Complex on Day 6 of the Botola Pro T1 football tournament, defeating their rivals Raja by two goals to one on Sunday.

Read more

+ Netflix: Password sharing will end soon

After years of laissez-faire, Netflix is ​​finally rolling out plans to prevent users from sharing usernames and passwords, allowing people “outside the home” to use the same subscription for free.

Read more