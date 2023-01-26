172 humanitarian organizations called for an end to the humanitarian disaster

The ever-increasing human suffering in Yemen, deplorable humanitarian conditions at all levels and a lack of aid that does not meet minimum needs, have prompted 172 HUMAN RIGHTS AND CIVIL SOCIETY.

Concerned about the situation in Yemen, which is entering its eighth year of war and siege, these 172 human rights organizations have called for an end to the humanitarian disaster in the country, lifting the siege and ensuring peace among Yemenis.

In what can be described as a memorandum, these 172 organizations have exposed the extremely difficult and painful situation the Yemeni people are going through with evidence indicating that more than 20 million Yemeni citizens are threatened by famine and starvation. Suspension of wages and salaries and continuation of restrictions on ports and airports.

According to statistics published by Yemeni human rights organizations, and whose memo was raised Hesperus Fr He has a copy, and the number of victims of the bombardment and siege, many of them children and women, amounted to 13,437 dead and wounded in eight years.

More than 2.3 million children under the age of 5 are malnourished

In Yemen, the number of dead women and children has reached 6,312 (2,436 women and 3,876 children), the number of injured women and children has reached 7,125 (2,862 women and 4,263 children), human rights organizations warn. As of the end of August 2022, the number of displaced persons was 5,159,560, representing a total of 740,122 families.

Also, 172 organizations representing almost the entire world came back to the UN report that 60,000 women lost their husbands in these 8 years, while the number of female-headed households in Yemen reached 417,000.

In addition, approximately 6.1 million pupils and students are affected by the collapse of the education system, and approximately 3,500 schools have been destroyed or damaged, the same reference continues, 2,400,000 children are out of school, while the number of children is facing. Interruption in their education could reach six million children. As for the number of people with disabilities, it has increased from three million before the attack to 4.5 million today, including about 5,559 children, and the number of people affected by the effects of the attack is 4,000. Approximately 25 children including civilians, 131 children including 26 girls.

To expose the scale of the situation, human resources organizations say that more than 2.3 million children under the age of five are suffering from malnutrition and 632,000 children are suffering from severe malnutrition, which threatens their lives in the short term. year).

Additionally, the same source estimates that more than 1.5 million pregnant and lactating women suffer from malnutrition, of which 650,495 women are moderately malnourished.

« One woman and six newborns die every two hours from complications during pregnancy or childbirth, and the number of women who lose their lives during pregnancy or childbirth is estimated at around 17 000 women. “, warn 172 human rights organizations.

For peaceful solutions that guarantee the dignity of all Yemenis

Following this call, 172 humanitarian and civil society organizations confirm their condemnation of the war against Yemen and its perpetrators, in the face of the continuing painful human reality. Allied Country »and demand fair compensation for the destruction and losses Yemen has suffered in the past eight years.

Furthermore, these organizations call for urgent effective and positive action from all free peoples of the world to end the occupation and protect civilians. Responsibility for all involved.

They also called for the formation of an international panel of independent experts to launch an investigation into war crimes, aggression against Yemen and violations of international humanitarian law over the past eight years. Salaries of Employees in all Governorates” without discrimination“, and the lifting of the armed blockade, especially of Sana’a International Airport and the port of Hodeidah, as a sign and indicator of peace and the beginning of the war against Yemen and to respond to the basic needs of its people. .

It calls on all Yemeni parties, while calling on democratic forces, trade unions and civil society organizations in the US and the EU to pressure their countries to immediately end arms exports to countries participating in the war on Yemen. Under the auspices of the United Nations, a dialogue tabled the adoption of peaceful solutions that protect Yemeni society from socially divisive conflicts and guarantee the dignity of all Yemenis based on internationally recognized principles including human and people’s rights, transitional justice and principles of impunity.