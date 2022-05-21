$ 30 million to eradicate food insecurity in four African countries – mafrique

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced before the Security Council on Thursday that $ 30 million would be raised to meet the urgent need for food security and nutrition in Niger, Mali, Chad and Burkina Faso.

Speaking during an open discussion on conflict and food security by the United States, which serves as the rotating chairman of the United Nations Executive Committee for May, Guterres said the assistance was provided by the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). Since the beginning of the year, Sahel has been bringing in nearly $ 95 million in funding for the region.

UN SG also said “Deep Concern” Food security situation in the horn of Africa, which has suffered from the longest drought in four decades.

“More than 18 million people are affected, and the World Food Program (WFP) warns that millions of people in Somalia will starve in a few months.”The UN SG warned during the meeting, which was chaired by US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen.

He also referred to the state “Dangerous” Food Security in Ethiopia and Somalia “Worsened by a continuum of conflict and deep insecurity”Noted that the war in Ukraine is an added one “World Hunger scares new dimension to this film”.

In this context, he called on all members of the Security Council to do their utmost to calm down the guns and promote peace in Ukraine and around the world.

The Security Council’s public debate aims to find ways to break the cycle of food insecurity caused by conflict. Exploration of ways to mitigate these vulnerabilities, including strengthening global food supplies in line with international trade obligations, encouraging compliance with international humanitarian law obligations and mobilizing resources and improving food security and resilience. According to a letter from the President of the Security Council, the least developed countries.

On Wednesday, the United States held a cabinet meeting on hunger at the United Nations headquarters in New York.