30% of requests from Moroccans were rejected in 2022

Morocco is among the countries with the highest rejection rates for Schengen visa applications in 2022. In fact, 30% of applications were rejected, mainly by France and Spain.

Recent data published by the Schengen Visa Statistics portal on the number of EU short-term visa applications reveals that the majority of Morocco’s applications for Schengen visas have been rejected by France and Spain.

In 2022, Morocco was the fourth largest market for Schengen visa applicants, with a total of 423,201 applications registered at EU consulates in the country, according to SchengenVisaInfo.com.

« While the overall rejection rate for visa applications in 2022 was 17.9%, Morocco alone recorded a rejection rate of 29.7%, making it one of the countries in the world with the highest rejection rate of Schengen visa applications.“, referring to the same source.

Russia has been barred from obtaining a Schengen visa in 2022 by several member states and some of them have barred entry to Russian tourists, with a rejection rate of 10.2% much lower than Morocco’s, the portal reported.

Additionally, of the 161,045 requests received, France rejected almost a third, a total of 51,498 requests. Spain, for its part, rejected a quarter of accepted applications, i.e. 50,033 out of 201,584.

« This means that both countries are responsible for 85% of rejected Schengen visa applications in Morocco, causing hundreds of Moroccans to lose hundreds of euros in the application process, while also being rejected.“, refers to the same source.