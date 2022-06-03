The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has identified 425 new Covid-19 infection cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of pollution cases to 1,169,482. 7,317 new tests have been performed, bringing the total number to 11,677,166 since the outbreak began. The positive rate increases to 5.80%.

As for the number of people declared to have recovered, this Friday it was 1,151,196 with 167 new reliefs, indicating the same evidence, that the relief rate has reached 98.4%.

The ministry said no casualties were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll from the new corona virus is 16,078 and the mortality rate is 1.4%.

The ministry said their number had reached 2,208 (+258), including 21 serious cases with active cases still under treatment or medical follow-up. He further pointed out that the stay rate in Kovid intensive care beds has increased to 0.4%.

The number of users of vaccine surgery was 24,835,453 (+1,001) for the first dose, 23,316,903 (+1,099) for the second dose and 6,442,865 (+4,909) for the third dose.

Here is a detailed geographical distribution of new cases by region and province: