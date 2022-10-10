76 dead after overcrowded ferry capsizes in Nigeria

#In other countries President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday announced the death toll of nearly seventy-six people, nearly all of whom were killed when an overloaded boat capsized during flooding on the Niger River in Nigeria on Friday.

About 85 people were on board the boat, which was traveling in Anambra state in the south-east of the country.

“A boat carrying 85 people is believed to have capsized following floods in Okbaru area of ​​the state, and emergency services have confirmed the death of 76 people,” Buhari’s office said.

“I pray for the souls of the dead, for the safety of all and for the well-being of the family members of the victims of this tragic accident,” the president added.

Anambra State Governor Charles Soluto offered his support to the families of the victims.

“This news is still a shock to the government and the good people of Anambra State. My condolences to the families of the victims,” ​​Soluto said in a statement.

Early Sunday morning, rescue services battled rising waters to search for people missing since Friday’s boat capsizing.

“The water level is very high.

Prevented recovery

Tanimu said water levels in the vast West African country of more than 200 million people were 11% higher than they were during the worst floods a decade ago.

He said NEMA had contacted the Nigerian Air Force to provide helicopters for rescue operations.

Boat accidents are common in Nigeria. They are often linked to overloading of vessels, excessive speed, poor maintenance and non-compliance with traffic rules.

Many parts of Nigeria have been ravaged by floods since the onset of the rainy season.

The country’s worst floods since 2012 have killed more than 300 people and left at least 100,000 homeless, according to emergency services.

Thousands of farmlands and crops have been flooded, raising fears of food shortages and famine in a country already dealing with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.