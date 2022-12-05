8th Meeting of the Sustainable Development Goals Oversight Commission

The face-to-face meeting was attended by representatives of the Supreme Audit Institutions of the State of Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. from Sultanate of Oman, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Arab Republic of Egypt and Libya.

Representatives of the State of Palestine’s Office of Financial and Administrative Control participated remotely in the meeting, adds the same source.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by the Secretary General of the Court of Auditors during the opening session, Zineb El Adaoui, the first President of the Court, recalled the specific context of the organization of this meeting, which is characterized by overall priority. When ARABOSAI adopted its restructuring and its 2023-2028 strategic plan, the Sustainable Development Goals 2022, through the results of the General Assembly of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INCOSAI) held in Rio de Janeiro from November 07 to 11, to prepare for and respond to emerging development issues and the lives of citizens. Supreme Audit Institutions also have important roles to play in helping countries make change.

The agenda of this meeting focused mainly on the preparation of the Arabosai strategic plan indicators, sustainable development goals and related activities and the operational plan of the Control Commission for the period 2023-2028. The Sustainable Development Goals and the distribution of work and roles among regulatory agencies that are members of the said commission are underlined in the press release.

It should be remembered that the Court of Auditors heads the ARABOSAI Sustainable Development Goals Control Commission, according to the decision of the General Assembly of the aforementioned organization in its fourteenth meeting held in Jeddah from October 25 to 27 2022.