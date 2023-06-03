A boost to social entrepreneurship

FPromoting the socio-economic inclusion of young people in North Africa and the Middle East is the main ambition of the Safir Forum for Social Entrepreneurship, whose work began on Tuesday May 30, 2023 in Casablanca. Organized by the Moroccan innovation accelerator Impact Lab, the forum is part of the Safir project, co-financed by the European Union and implemented by the Institut français, Agence universitaire de la francophonie , in collaboration with the French Media Development Agency (CFI). , Arab NGO for Development, Labs and Pitchworthy.

The Safir Project seeks to support youth and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 9 countries: Morocco, Libya, Egypt, Palestine, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Tunisia and Algeria. To achieve its objectives based on three pillars.

This includes support for more than 1,000 young project leaders, building and developing a regional network of supporting actors and creating spaces for dialogue between young people and public authorities. In fact, the Safir Social Entrepreneurship Forum, spanning two days, brings together key players in the entrepreneurship ecosystem, including investors, entrepreneurs, financiers, companies and institutions, consultants and experts in social innovation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, Impact Lab co-founder and CEO Salma Kabaj stressed that the forum is an opportunity to shine a light on social entrepreneurs in the North and Central African region. models, thus making it possible to create more inclusive and sustainable institutions.

For her part, Virginie Cassol, Senior Program Manager of the European Commission, said, “Since 2020, the project has supported almost 1,000 young people from 9 countries, encouraging them to strengthen their participation in public life and implement their projects. Social and environmental impact. And to continue: “Safir is very committed to our mobilization for young people. Example.

Since its inception, it has supported project leaders supported by archives and universities in various fields, particularly in health, heritage management, sports, ecotourism and energy efficiency. For her part, Eva Nguyen Binh, head of the French company, aims to improve the work of the 40 project leaders supported under the Safir program and the structures that have worked with them over 4 years. project.

“This event is primarily aimed at young entrepreneurs who have received support and funding within the framework of Safir. After the selection, these young people followed a training program and received start-up funding. Today, we want to promote their work and promote their integration into the regional economic structure. That is why this event is an event for incubators, universities, foundations , representatives from business leaders, CSR, international donors and more broadly, all those interested in social and solidarity entrepreneurship,” he explains.

It should be noted that in addition to pitching sessions and individual networking meetings, the Safir Social Entrepreneurship Forum addresses, through several expert panels and keynotes, topics related to potential collaborations and challenges and opportunities between large corporations and social enterprises. To fund social entrepreneurs.