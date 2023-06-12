A delegation consisting of Dutch heads of government, the European commissioner for the economy and the president of the Commission made a whirlwind visit to Tunis on Saturday to offer the government 900 million euros in return for a firm commitment to fight back. Mafia networks organizing illegal immigration to Italian shores. But President Qais Syed warnedu “He is not a customs officer of Europe”.

The European Union plans to give Tunisia 900 million euros to avoid destabilizing the country, which could lead to a new influx of migrants towards European shores. “Tunisia is in talks with the International Monetary Fund to provide substantial financing,” European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told the TV channel. Italian television Sky TG24 reports that the European Union is working to facilitate a deal between Tunis and the IMF.

“The Tunisian authorities want to modify some aspects of the project presented within the framework of negotiations with the IMF”, he said, underlining the need to avoid payment defaults in this country. Paolo Gentiloni considered that “irregular migration should be considered a problem for the whole of Europe and not for Italy”, the closest country to Tunisia and the first stop for migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called on the European Union and the IMF in March to support Tunisia and avoid destabilizing the country, which has 1,300 km of coastline and is a gateway to Europe for thousands of local migrants. Saharan Africa. According to data from the Italian Ministry of the Interior, more than 50,405 illegal immigrants arrived in Italy in the first 5 months of 2023, compared to 19,692 in the same period in 2022.

see FurtherEditorial Board –