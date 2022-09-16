A decision is expected on October 13

The investigative committee responsible for examining a request to review the trial of former Moroccan gardener Omar Radat, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the murder of Ghislaine Markle in 1994, will deliver its decision next October 13.

The commission met in Paris on Thursday to examine a review request by the lawyer of Omar Radat, one of France’s most high-profile criminal cases. After almost two hours of deliberations behind closed doors with his lawyer Silvie Nochowicz, who argued again in the process, which began in June 2021, the trial judges began a deliberation, the content of which will be made public within a month. .

“The investigative committee will make its decision on October 13 and will research my requests and relatives for the expertise of a special laboratory capable of creating genetic robot sketches,” Me Noachovitch wrote on Twitter.

In October, the court of inquiry will decide whether or not to approve new requests for expertise and investigations requested by the lawyer of the former Moroccan planter, and depending on the results obtained, a review may be filed with the court.

“I am pleased that the Advocate General has joined us in our request to hand over DNA analyzes to a laboratory specializing in genetic robotic sketches and kinship,” Me Nochowicz was quoted by the media as leaving the Court of Cassation.

Pardoned but never released, Omar Radat still pleads his innocence and awaits justice.

Never denying his involvement in the murder, Omar Radat and his defense team have stepped up legal battles to finally establish the truth, as the case has taken new turns in recent months.

On December 16, a French judge decided to reopen the case, 27 years after the former Moroccan planter’s conviction.

He ordered more information, the first step in a review of the trial, and the defense, relying on the press release, filed a request to review the trial six months ago, a procedure exceptional in France.

A report drawn up in 2019 by a private expert concluded that there were thirty traces of completely male DNA that did not belong to the gardener and were found in one of the famous inscriptions made of the victim’s blood. Radhath as the murderer.

In his report, expert Laurent Breniaux, who analyzed 35 traces of DNA on the famous “Omar killed me” inscription, supports the hypothesis that the fingerprints were deposited during the facts, not afterwards. “Contaminated” by investigators.

In other words, these genetic traces may have been deposited by the author of the inscription, who could not be Mrs. March, but the actual killer, says Mee Sylvie Nochowicz.

Mr. If Radatt’s defense had until now counted on the advancement of science in the field of DNA to establish his client’s innocence, it was now based on a new element revealed in a recently published book entitled “The Ministry”. Injustice”, whose editors have investigated behind the scenes the biggest cases in recent years in France.

The book evokes a “hidden path” that revealed the existence of an investigation conducted between 2002 and 2004, which differed from those that conducted the initial investigation and could have freed the former Moroccan planter, but they were mysteriously interrupted.

The book reveals an untapped lead, with enormous consequences.

Between 2002 and 2004, Cross’s lawyer was investigated by gendarmes, based on the testimony of a source (of confirmed credibility) who said he was distressed to learn that Omar Radat had been condemned.

Accordingly, the murder of Ghislain Marchal was in fact the result of a robbery, and the minutes of the proceedings clearly evoke the prospect of Omar Radat’s acquittal.

Two brothers, one of whom is being held in another case for attempted murder, are even identified as suspects, but according to the book’s authors, no response has been given to the investigators’ requests, and the file has been strangely closed, French media reports, citing the book as provoking “pressure”, especially from a general of the gendarmerie, to process the process. to close.

Sentenced to 18 years in prison in 1994, Omar Ratad benefited from a partial pardon by President Jacques Chirac and was later paroled in 1998. But this pardon did not annul the sentence and did not release the gardener Morocco.

He spent a total of more than seven years in prison, with no chance of appeal at the time.