A drone transports human tissue between hospitals

The drone, operated by the Flemish company Helicus, landed on the roof of the Sind-Augustinus branch of the GZA hospitals, 800 meters away, a building of the Antwerp ZNA hospital network four minutes later: inside ‘connected to the drone. , a vial containing potentially cancerous human tissue for analysis at the Sint-Augustus laboratory.
This test flight, followed by three more during the day, is a first: Helicus is currently the only European company authorized to organize drone flights in a city above, for medical purposes, and flying remotely, as of mid-June. out of sight of the operator.
The tests, carried out with a device from Belgian manufacturer SABCA, come ahead of new European regulations expected in 2023 that will allow for the generalization of the transport of human tissue by drones. Helix is banking on commercial growth and regular flights by 2024.
