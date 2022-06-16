A journalist was killed when his car exploded

LHe opposes the power backed by neighboring Saudi Arabia to the Houthi rebels backed by Iran in the conflict in Yemen. Armed groups, including Al Qaeda, are also active there.

Strangers “Journalist working for various foreign media outlets bombed Saber al-Haider’s car.”The state security official told the AFP, anonymously.

The car exploded as the reporter was driving home to central Aden on Wednesday evening. He was killed instantly and others in the vehicle were injured, the officer said.

The attack recalls the assassination of journalist Razza Abdullah in November 2021, and her husband Mahmoud al-Admi, who was wounded in the attack, was killed in a car bombing. Demanded.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has confirmed the death of Saber al-Haider. “After the explosives were placed under his car”.

As a reminder, Yemeni power settled in Aden in 2015 after being expelled from the capital, Sanaa, by the Houthis. The UN says the war, triggered by a rebel offensive in 2014, has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions. Says, this is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

In Yemen, the foreign media relies solely on local reporters who face many threats. According to the RSF, journalists are sometimes abducted by the Houthis, Al Qaeda and the government. They are also covered “Attacks, assassinations and death threats” From “Fighters”.