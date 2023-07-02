A majority of French people consider themselves “losers” since Macron’s election

Of the total population surveyed, only a minority of the French people believe that the current French president (25%) has won from the policies followed, which has been steadily declining since January 2022 (33%, -8 points), d. ‘After the recent survey.

Regarding socio-professional categories, the survey highlights significant differences in the opinions of the beneficiaries of the policy led by Emmanuel Macron. Business leaders Mr. Those considered most privileged by Macron’s move (68%), followed by residents of large cities and metros (41%). Government employees (41%) completed the top three positions.

Retired people (17%), the middle class (16%) and those living in rural communities (15%) come down the ranks and are seen as the biggest losers of Macron’s policies since his election.

There are differences

Detailed results of the survey raise significant differences depending on the political proximity of the respondents. Only 8% of supporters of La France Insoumise, 10% of the Socialist Party and 14% of Rassemblement National and Écologie Les Verts of Europe say they benefit from Macron’s policies, while supporters of the Renaissance (81%) and Republicans (38%) say they benefit the most from the president’s policies. they say

The survey, carried out from June 27 to 28, 2023, was conducted on a sample of 1,002 individuals of the French population aged 18 and over.