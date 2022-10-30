A “map error” raises tensions between Morocco and Algeria

AA / Rabat, Morocco

Tensions rose between Algeria and Morocco after an Algerian public channel published a map of the Arab region deemed “false” by Rabat.

The outcry comes as Arab foreign ministers are meeting in Algeria to prepare for an Arab summit that opens in the capital Algiers on Tuesday.

In a statement published on Sunday, Algerian channel AL24 News apologized for “using a card not approved by the Arab League”.

He described the use of the card as a “technical error”.

The Arab League quickly backed away from publishing the map, saying it had “no media partner” for coverage of the Algeria-hosted Arab summit.

“The Pan-Arab Organization does not accept an official map showing the political boundaries of Arab countries, including the Kingdom of Morocco. Rather, it adopts a map of the Arab world without showing borders between countries to reinforce the concept of Arab unity,” he added in a statement.

The media initially indicated that the Moroccan delegation walked out of the preparatory meeting to protest the card, but a Moroccan embassy official denied this information.

The diplomat told the National News Agency that the delegation participated in the mission, but objected to Algerian television’s use of the map.

Algeria and Morocco are regional rivals whose relations have been strained over the Western Sahara issue.

Last year, Algiers severed diplomatic ties with Rabat, accusing Morocco of “hostile intentions”, a charge denied by Moroccan officials.

*Translated from English by Mourad Belhaj



Only part of the dispatches that Anadolu Agency broadcasts to its subscribers through the Internal Broadcasting System (HAS) are broadcast in abbreviated form on the AA website. Contact us to subscribe.



