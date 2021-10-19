A “pink October” despite Govt

Cancer, this awful disease, is constantly disrupting the daily life of the patient and his loved ones, they face moments of grief and sadness, changing moments of hope and despair, in addition they suffer on a monetary level.

The disease is estimated to be one of the top three leading causes of death worldwide by 2020, with more than 2.2 million breast cancer cases due to approximately 10 million deaths. Statistics that have negatively affected the outbreak of Govt-19 epidemic, the time bomb for cancer patients, are the victims of this health crisis.

Alas, did not leave the Moroccan hotel. “The health crisis associated with Govit-19 has also negatively affected these figures,” the Dorsoor Association organized a website on Thursday, October 14, entitled “Connected Mobilization for Breast Cancer Prevention and Screening in Morocco”. ”.

“It is best to save before coming”

Every year from October 1 to October 31, civil society routinely celebrates the “Single October 2021” campaign with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer.

In this regard, the home of cancer victims of “Dor Sor” and pointed out that “more than 12,000 Moroccan women with breast cancer are diagnosed annually and 3,700 deaths are recorded in Morocco.” This is one of a thousand reasons why “an integrated mobilization to prevent and screen breast cancer” is more necessary than ever to raise awareness among women about breast cancer. She said the importance of early detection.

In fact, in terms of surgery, radiology or medical treatment, despite the various treatment advances recorded over the last twenty years, the prevention remains unfortunately substandard, said Professor Fatima Zahra El Mirabet, a medical oncologist at the University Hospital of Tangier. According to Grand Casablanca Cancer Registry (RCGC) estimates, women between the ages of 45 and 49 are more likely to have this type of cancer, and women with a family history of cancer are more likely to be breastfed, i.e. grandmother, mother, aunt or sister.

Although mortality rates from this type of cancer are declining, regular breast monitoring, prevention using a mammogram or self-examination technique, is a prerequisite for avoiding a diagnosis. The latter should be done one week after the menstrual period and on the first day of the month for postmenopausal women, drawing attention to the fact that more than 1% of all cases of these cancers are men.

It should be noted that early detected breast cancer is curable in more than 90% of cases.