A policeman who killed a minor in Nanterre has been charged with premeditated murder

Earlier in the day, Nanterre’s public prosecutor announced the opening of judicial proceedings against the 38-year-old motorcyclist.

“At the stage of investigations, the prosecution considers that the legal conditions for the use of weapons have not been met,” he told a press conference.

On his part, the Home Minister had indicated that the policeman would be suspended.

Video footage showing a policeman firing point-blank shots at young Nel during a roadside check on Tuesday morning shocked the nation and sparked widespread outrage and reactions.

Violence erupted in Nanterre and several municipalities in the Ile de France region on the evening of the tragedy and spread to other French cities the following night.

This Thursday, youths and police clashed at the end of a white parade organized in Nanterre to pay tribute to the victim.

According to media reports, clashes broke out at the end of the march, which brought together more than 6,000 people to protest the youth’s death and police violence.

Fearing an outbreak of riot-like situations in the suburbs in 2005, the Interior Ministry announced the mobilization of 40,000 police and gendarmes across France.