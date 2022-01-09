Saudi authorities have released a princess who was jailed without charge for nearly three years in Riyadh, a human rights organization in the Gulf Kingdom.

The 57-year-old businessman, who is known for his outspokenness, began an appeal to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the bent South of Basma in April 2020, demanding his release for health reasons.

“Basma Bend South and his daughter Sohud, who have been detained since March 2019, have been released,” the London-based ALQST organization, which specializes in Saudi Arabia, said on Twitter.

Condemning the negligent attitude of the authorities in taking responsibility for the princess’ health, the NGO added that “no charges have been laid against him at any time in his custody.”

Sources close to his family said that Basma Bend South was arrested shortly before he left for Switzerland for medical treatment. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

According to her family, Princess Basma, the youngest child of the late King Saud bin Abdul Aziz, is known for her support for reform and condemnation of abuse in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi princess has been imprisoned in al-Hayr prison near Riyadh and is holding several political prisoners.

At one time the most brilliant, the Saudi royal family was actively shaken by the accession of the so-called MBS Prince in 2017, who became the de facto ruler of the rich oil monarchy.

Many prominent figures in the Saudi royal family have been sacked or disturbed by power. According to several sources, in March 2020, the State Guard arrested King Salman’s brother and nephew, accusing them of plotting against MBS.

Voluntary charities continue to denounce the violation of rights and freedoms in this conservative kingdom and its attempts to soften its image around the world through sporting events and pop concerts.