In response, explains DiscussionMorocco has launched a media campaign against France and is now trying to eradicate French from Moroccan daily life, the second most spoken language in the country after Arabic.

Traditionally, Arabic and French are commonly used on Moroccan streets, in the media and even in the schools of the Moroccan elite, the newspaper writes. But with the United States emerging as Morocco’s main ally, a preference for English is now being promoted by the government to the exclusion of French.

The newspaper, citing an academic, called for an end to the ‘invasion of the French language’, criticizing the use of French as a ‘legacy of colonialism’ that impedes the rights of the country’s two official languages, Arabic and Amash.

At the state level, the Moroccan Ministry of Education, headed by Saqib Benmousa, has launched an ambitious plan to mainstream English in the country’s schools by 2025. This contrasts sharply with the daily reality that French is commonly used in all public administrations.

A 2021 report by the British Council found that 40% of Moroccans believe English is the most important language to learn, compared to only 10% for French. Similarly, two-thirds believe that English will overtake French as the most important foreign language in the coming years. Anthropologist Mohamed Skir Zanjar said an “irreversible” trend had begun, noting that “English has arrived without our knowledge”. The decision, which encouraged the use of English without the symbolic weight of colonialism, was seen as an “anti-French” move and a further sign of hatred in Europe for France, Morocco’s former ally.