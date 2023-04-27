A ship carrying Turkish nationals reached Saudi Arabia from Sudan

AA / Khartoum / Omar Erdem

A ship carrying Turkish nationals left Sudan for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Turkey continues to evacuate its nationals following clashes between the regular Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary forces on April 15.

In this case, a military ship belonging to the Saudi army departed from Port-Sudan towards the city of Jeddah. As a result, 200 people, including 30 Turkish nationals, will go to Saudi Arabia as part of the evacuation process.

Asked by Anadolu (AA), Recep Onur Mecit, a Turkish citizen, said he had moved from the capital Khartoum to Port Sudan a month before the clashes began.

“Evacuation was carried out by land and air via Ethiopia. We learned today that evacuation will be via boats via Saudi Arabia. We are happy to return to our country. We hope that we all return home safely,” he said. said.

More than 1,600 Turks traveled to Ethiopia by buses allocated by the Turkish Embassy to Khartoum (Sudan capital) and then by plane to Addis Ababa (Ethiopia capital).

So far 3 flights carrying Turkish nationals have landed at Istanbul Airport.

Since April 15, Sudan has been the scene of clashes between the army and “rapid support forces” in Khartoum and other cities. The two sides traded accusations that each had attacked the other’s headquarters and controlled bases owned by each.

In 2013, the RSF was formed to support government forces against armed rebel movements in the Darfur region (west). These paramilitary units, before being qualified as “insurgents” by the army following the outbreak of war, carried out other tasks, including fighting against irregular migration and maintaining order along the borders.

* Translated from Turkish by Hilal Serebli Sari

Only part of the dispatches that Anadolu Agency broadcasts to its subscribers through the Internal Broadcasting System (HAS) are broadcast in abbreviated form on the AA website. Contact us to subscribe.



