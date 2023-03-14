A significant decline in Morocco’s imports over four years

This decline is explained by a 40% drop in major arms imports from African countries, the report said. In fact, this decline was spread over the periods 2013-2017 and 2018-2022. The main suppliers to Africa in the last four years are Russia, which accounts for 40% of African arms imports, followed by the United States (16%), China (9.8%) and France (7.6%), according to the report.

Morocco ranks 29th among the top 40 largest arms importers, with a share of 0.8% of arms imports between 2018 and 2022, compared to 1.1% in the 2013-2017 period. Between the two periods, there was a -30% variation in the percentage. With a 76% market share, the United States was Morocco’s leading arms supplier, followed by France (15%) and China (6.8%).

On the other hand, Algeria ranks 18th in world arms imports at 1.8% between 2018 and 2022, compared to 4.1% (-58%) between 2013 and 2017. Arms are mainly imported from France (5.2%), Germany (10%) and Russia (73%).

India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Australia and China were the top five arms importers from 2018 to 2022. Reaching 4.5% of global arms imports, Egypt ranks first in Africa and sixth in the world.