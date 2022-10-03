A strategic gas pipeline project linking Nigeria to Morocco is on track

The Nigerian Ambassador to Senegal, Adamu Ibrahim Lamuah, has confirmed that the strategic gas pipeline project linking Nigeria to Morocco is on track.

The Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project was officially launched after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Rabat in mid-September between the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Kingdom of Morocco and the Economic Community of West African States. ECOWAS), said Adamu Ibrahim Lamuah, who spoke on Saturday during the Independence Day celebration in Dakar, Nigeria, in the presence of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to Senegal, including the King’s Ambassador, Hassan Nasiri.

Underscoring the strategic importance of the project, the Nigerian ambassador pointed out that the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline, to be about 5,600 kilometers long, will link Nigerian gas resources with West African countries and Morocco.

Once completed, the project will deliver approximately 3 billion cubic feet of gas per day to the West African coast from Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Senegal and Mauritania. to Morocco,” noted the Nigerian ambassador.

Sediko Douka, ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, President Mallam Mela Kolo Kyari launched the Memorandum of Understanding for the strategic plan, which emanates from the vision of King Mohammed VI and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. The CEO of NNPC representing Nigeria and the Director General of the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mining (ONHYM), Amina Bengatra representing Morocco.

The Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline mega-project, whose feasibility study began in May 2017 at a cost of several billion dollars, was launched during the official visit of King Mohammed VI to Abuja in December 2016, and the relevant agreement was signed on June 10. 2018, during the visit of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to Rabat.

This strategic plan aims to be a catalyst for the economic development of the North West region of Africa. It is expected to benefit nearly 400 million people living in the region and improve the economic and social well-being of its people.

The Morocco-Nigeria gas pipeline also aims to create a competitive regional electricity market, passing through the development of many sectors such as clean energy exploitation, agriculture, industry, mining, combustion, etc., contributing to the industrial and economic development of all countries. reduction, as well as gas exports to Europe.