A Thousand Days in Belmarsh’s Hell: Assange Cases Call …

Many supporters of the WikiLeaks founder, including his girlfriend Stella Morris, called for his release on January 5, a date similar to the January 5 milestone of 1,000 days’ detention at the British High Security Jail in Belmarsh.

The Australian national, who holds numerous press awards for his public interest contributions, has been remanded in UK custody pending an appeal by the US party seeking his extradition across the Atlantic. “Today is 1,000 days – 1,000 days long – the founder of WikiLeaks has been unjustly imprisoned in a high-security prison in London. [son état de] Mental and physical health is a major concern, ”wrote NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on social media. Assange has often called for his release.

“Today marks the 1000th day that Julian Assange spends his prison term in prison, where his health is deteriorating day by day, for disseminating factual information and condemning war crimes,” underscored his role by his French lawyer, Antoine Way. .

“1000 days detention in British Guantanamo,” he denounced WikiLeaks in a chart prepared for the occasion.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ), the British Union of Journalists, has appealed for the release of an Australian citizen.

“British action against him is a legal corruption”, further upset the German Journalists’ Association, which has tens of thousands of members. J. The group said in a statement that it was “particularly concerned” that Assange’s fate would only provoke “limited anger” internationally.

J. Almost a year after denying the US request to deport Assange, a British judge agreed to reconsider the file on December 10. The founder of WikiLeaks, who was specifically prosecuted within the framework of US law relating to espionage, could face up to 175 years in prison in the United States, which, according to his supporters, marks the most serious attack on emergency freedom. . In contrast to the press releases, forums, petitions and other drastic measures organized to secure his release, Assange’s affair is currently facing the deaf silence of Western presidents, but little fear of other issues related to emergency independence.