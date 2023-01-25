A workshop to strengthen South-South trade

Under the theme: “ Development of logistics hubs in Africa “, led by the Minister of Transport and Logistics, Mohamed Abdeljalil, this Wednesday, January 25, in Rabat, at the opening ceremony of the international workshop, in the presence of the ambassadors of the participating African countries.

This international workshop is organized by the National Society for Transport and Logistics (SNTL), Islamic Development Bank (ISBD) under the Ministry of Transport, as part of a study on opportunities for establishing logistics hubs in Africa. and International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

The 2-day workshop will be marked by the participation of 11 African countries, apart from Morocco. They are Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Egypt, Gabon, Guinea Conakry, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, Mauritania, Senegal and Togo.

“The purpose of this meeting is to present the results of a study on logistics in the African continent involving 11 countries. The purpose is to identify logistics investment projects for these countries to have a logistics base that can improve economic and commercial competitiveness. In line with King Mohammed VI’s high directives to strengthen South-South relations on our continent , the ultimate objective of this network of logistics hubs is to strengthen South-South trade between the countries of the African continent.was handed over Hesperus FrMinister of Transport and Logistics, Mohammed Abdeljalil.

For his part, SNTL’s Managing Director Hassan Obaha first recalled in a statement. Hesperus FrIn 2011 “ King Mohammed VI inaugurated the Mohammedia logistics base. This site is developed and managed by SNTL. Since then, the company has gathered experience and expertise in logistics to participate in the realization of a study to identify opportunities for developing logistics platforms in 11 African countries in partnership with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB)..

Launched by King in 2011, the Mohammedia platform offers a range of services from warehousing to distribution, including bonded warehousing and freight forwarding, along with other value-added services such as co-packing, packaging, labelling, tracking.

In its service record, we mainly mention road transport including management of bus stations, logistics and management of state fleet including insurance brokerage. It should be noted that the company has several subsidiaries in various sectors, but always under the umbrella of transport and logistics.

Regarding the two-day meeting on Wednesday, the CEO of SNTL has invited several logistics players in Morocco and Africa, including experts from the 11 African countries mentioned above.

« The purpose of this meeting is to exchange our experiences and our expertise in the field of logistics, but also to discuss the results of this study within the framework of workshops that will see the participation of its experts.“, he concluded.

The program of the event included panels on logistics as a vector of economic integration and trade facilitation in Africa, as well as the exchange of African experiences in the field of development of logistics hubs.

In addition, the restructuring workshops will provide an opportunity to highlight the results of the aforementioned study and share them with the representatives of the countries concerned.

At the end of the event, SNTL will organize a visit for the participants of this international meeting to the SNTL Logistics Center of Genata-Mugammedia to allow the participants of this international meeting to inquire about the Moroccan model of logistics development.