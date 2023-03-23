Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s last call to war

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Debon spoke about the situation between Algeria and Morocco in a lunar interview with a foreign channel. Speaking about the Kingdom of Algeria, the Algerian Head of State said relations between the two countries had reached a point of no return.

In an interview given to an Algerian journalist, Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned to his country’s foreign relations and spoke naturally about its neighbor, Morocco.

Relations with Morocco have reached a point of no return, with the Algerian president saying his country’s stance is only a “reaction,” implying it will provoke Morocco.

If it is generally unthinkable for one country to boldly say “no going back” to another country, it is even more unthinkable to ask this when it comes to two neighboring countries that are geographically adjacent to each other.

What must be understood from his declaration is that Algeria is in a state of war and intends to start it. Since the unilateral severance of diplomatic relations with Morocco was announced, several countries such as Saudi Arabia and the Arab League have attempted to mediate. All these initiatives were rejected outright by Algiers, clearly unwilling to resolve its dispute with Rabat.

The massive military budget adopted in 2023 is the ultimate proof of this bellicose intent, when Algeria is essentially, along with Egypt, the most armed country in Africa.

Since 2021, Algeria’s declarations of war on Morocco have multiplied: the breakdown of diplomatic relations, the order to suspend business relations for private operators, the closure of the GME gas pipeline, the non-stop verbal attacks of the Algerian authorities. , various baseless allegations like fire in Kapilia, military exercise on the border…

Every time they push the plug further to provoke a reaction from Morocco, Algeria continue their attacks at various levels, going so far as to affect them at the level of the game.

On the other side of the borders, in Morocco, we quietly observe this resurgence of these tensions and bellicose language, accompanied by overt acts of institutionalized hatred of the kingdom.

The international audience and the international community have witnessed the Algerian military strategy of attacking Morocco without any reason, while trying to position itself as the victim. The scenario where Algeria is believed to be the aggressor and attacked seems to be a fantasy.

The only fault that Algeria reproaches Morocco with is the restoration of its relations with the State of Israel, considering that the Algerians have “brought the Zionist organization back to its doors” as underlined by Moroccan officials and experts. Algeria has been doing it for years with Russia, apart from taunting Morocco, and each country has the right to form military alliances with countries it wants without involving another state. These are sovereign decisions and no one is accountable for them.

Furthermore, Algeria accepts an astonishing position of folly and contradiction by condemning Morocco for normalizing its diplomatic relations with Israel, while not daring to normalize their relations with other Arab and Muslim countries led by Egypt and Jordan. Tel Aviv for many years.

In the same vein, Algeria has not commented on or condemned other Arab countries such as the United Arab Emirates or Qatar and Bahrain for normalizing with Israel. It only affects Morocco. Even surprising, especially since so many countries have relations with Israel without publicly acknowledging it. Morocco did not hide them, it had the courage and honesty to declare them.

The Algerian president did not explain what prompted his country to take such a hostile stance towards Morocco, nor what actions Rabat had taken that produced such reactions on Algeria’s part. He also refrained from explaining why Algeria refuses to mediate and why it did not try to contact Moroccan authorities to explain the disputes between the two countries before diplomatic relations were severed.

It is a comical situation on all levels and says that the Algerian version is only “reactionary” because King Mohammed VI of Algiers formally refused all the extended hands in his speeches, all fraternal words of goodwill expressed on several occasions.

Morocco has invited Algeria more than once to discuss the poisoned matters in an attempt to mend relations, with no reaction from Algerian officials.

In this context, it seems very difficult to believe that the problem will come from Morocco, but in fact Algeria adopts a belligerent logic and voluntarily tries to provoke the first conflicts between the two countries to take the role of the victim.