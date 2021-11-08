Abidjan hosts 3rd AfricTivists Summit – Agence Afrique

The3e The AfricTivistes Summit kicks off next Thursday in Abidjan, C டிte d’Ivoire, with the theme “Promoting Internet Development and Democratic Governance in Africa”.

According to the organizers, this edition highlights the maturity of African ecosystems and encourages reflection on future situations and the new African perspectives of the information community and cyberspace.

A press release issued by the organizers on Sunday said that this would be an opportunity to reflect on various issues related to the organization and organizational mechanisms of a fair ecosystem and the human rights community that highly respects human rights.

“This Abidjan Summit represents a genuine desire for African integration, and the integration of various initiatives for a neutral and accessible Internet and the accumulation of capabilities across the continent and with the active citizens we create”, adds the same source.

This continental meeting will take place over three days and bring together internet enthusiasts, change agents, members of community movements, researchers and inventors, associates, bloggers, journalists and netizens across the continent.

AfricTivistes is a Docker-based pan-African organization. It brings together bloggers and Internet activists across the continent to promote and protect democratic values, human rights and good governance through digital technology.

Launched in November 2015, AfricTivistes is committed to directly intervening or advocating for the involvement of actors in various processes of political and social change.

He directs and manages development projects and citizen involvement in democratic institutions. Abidjan’s activity is organized every two years with the aim of discussing the challenges of the continent regarding the place and impact of digital technology on democracy and good governance and democratic processes, administration and citizen consciousness.