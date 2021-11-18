About 14,700 insurgents were killed around Marip in five months

Sources close to the Houthis in northern Yemen said yesterday that about 14,700 insurgents had been killed around the city of Marib, which accelerated the war to seize the last loyal stronghold in northern Yemen last June. According to two defense ministry officials based in the rebel-held capital Sanaa.houthis, they have been largely killed by airstrikes by the pro-government Saudi-led military coalition since mid-June. The Houthis seldom officially communicate about the losses incurred in their ranks. According to two government military officials, about 1,250 pro-government militants were killed during the same period, defending areas around the strategic city, which had been devastated by seven years of war in the impoverished country’s oil-rich province. Last February, the rebels launched a campaign to seize Marip and intensify their offensive in June, pushing thousands of militants to the front line.