Dubai authorities announced on Tuesday that they were finalizing the deportation of Gupta brothers arrested in the United Arab Emirates as part of an Interpol search warrant. Members of this powerful family of Indian descent have been accused of embezzling money and public funds in South Africa, aiding and abetting former President Jacob Zuma.

The South African judge suspects they are at heart Corruption organization created by Jacob Zuma : Dubai announced on Tuesday, June 7, to finalize the deportation of the two brothers The sulfur-rich Gupta family of South Africa. They were arrested in the United Arab Emirates and charged with bathing A major corruption scandal State of South Africa involving former President.

South Africa, which has been trying for years to bring Atul and Rajesh Gupta to justice, announced on Monday that it had received information from United Arab Emirates officials about the arrest of the two fugitive brothers. .

“Dubai police have arrested Atul and Rajesh Gupta, two of South Africa’s most wanted suspects on charges of crime and money laundering,” it said in a statement.

The arrests were made following a search warrant issued by Interpol, an international organization currently facilitating police co-operation, led by an Emirati official.

Towards the trial in September

Authorities in both countries are finalizing measures to deport the Gupta brothers, and the Dubai Police underscore the government’s commitment to combat money laundering – the Gulf Emirate has long been accused of being a haven for financial criminals around the world.

Three brothers and sulfur merchants, Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta of Indian descent, were accused of looting the state treasury during Jacob Zuma’s nine – year rule between 2009 and 2018, with the complicity of Jacob Zuma.

In July, Interpol issued a wanted notice against Atul and Rajesh in connection with a மில்லியன் 1.5 million deal involving a family-owned company.

The trial in South Africa was adjourned until July due to the absence of defendants. The new trial was then adjourned to September 6.

