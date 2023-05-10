According to the WHO, a pregnant woman or newborn dies every 7 seconds

Global progress in reducing premature deaths of pregnant women, mothers and children has stalled for eight years due to declining investment in maternal and newborn health, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a new report on Tuesday.

The report, titled “Improving Maternal and Newborn Health and Survival and Reducing Stillbirth,” found that progress in improving survival has stagnated since 2015, with 290,000 maternal deaths, 1.9 million stillbirths and 2.3 million newborn deaths annually.

More than 4.5 million women and children die each year during pregnancy, childbirth or the first weeks after birth, which equates to one death every seven seconds, mostly from causes that are preventable or treatable with proper care. in Geneva.

The COVID-19 pandemic, rising poverty and worsening humanitarian crises have intensified pressures on overstretched health systems, the WHO added.

According to a WHO survey, about 25% of countries still report disruptions to life-saving pregnancy and postnatal care and services for sick children.

“More and smarter investments in primary health care are needed now to ensure that every woman and child has the best chance of health and survival, wherever they live,” said Anshu Banerjee, director of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Aging. In WHO, cited in UN press release.