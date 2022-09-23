According to the WHO, the end of the epidemic is still far away

The end of the Covid-19 pandemic is certainly in sight, but far from over, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) underlined on Thursday, tempering comments he made last week.

“We’ve spent two and a half years in a long, dark tunnel, and we’re just beginning to see the light at the end of this tunnel.” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference from New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

“But we’re still a long way off, and the tunnel is still dark, with many obstacles that trip us up if we’re not careful.”The head of WHO continued.

After adopting a more optimistic tone last week, he tried to explain himself on Thursday “In press conferences over the past two weeks, I have said that the pandemic is not over, but the end is in sight and both are true.”

“Just because we can see the end doesn’t mean we’re at the end of the road”He protected.

The number of deaths reported each week around the world continues to decline and is now only 10% of the peak in January 2021, Dr Tedros said.

“But 10,000 deaths a week is 10,000 too many”, He hit.

According to WHO’s online statistics, the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide.