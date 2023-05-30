According to this study, these strawberries sold in supermarkets are cheaper (but also tastier).

Constantly rising prices over the years have pushed the French to continue to bargain. Even forgoing certain purchases. But there are some products they refuse to give up. Strawberries are part of We reveal how to find the cheapest at the supermarket.

Inflation is weighing on the French budget

From the beginning of 2022, consumers face inflation, which has a significant impact on their budgets. The latest INSEE statistics have revealed 15% increase Food prices in April compared to the same month in the previous year.

According to a recent survey “Direct Feedback” Done by Elebe BFM TV, more than 8 in 10 respondents (81%) say they skipped a spending category at least once in the past few months. Vacation, care or clothes. In recent months, than 4 out of 10 are French Had to join To the renunciate has Food shopping Due to inflation.

Strawberries are one of the favorite fruits of the French

But not to the point of giving up strawberries, one of the French’s favorite fruits, taking center stage in spring. They are very popular with consumers and sales will rise when the good weather returns. A survey conducted by Nielsen Strawberry Market And revealed which tip is cheaper in the supermarket.

Unsurprisingly, strawberries imported from Spain benefit from highly competitive prices. Labor costs are much lower on the other side of the Pyrenees. On average, you should plan on 2.90 euros for a 500 gram plate.

Cheaper than strawberries from France

from the page FrenchCounting is necessary More than double Same size. Round strawberries are offered for 3.32 euros, but for a plate of 250 grams. Carigut strawberries sell for €3.54 and Mara des Bois strawberries for €4.73. However, it should be noted that in terms of taste, the fruits of French producers are famous. Excellent quality.

But be careful if Spanish strawberries are cheap until now, not sure it will be for long. Spanish farmers have sounded the alarm. This April’s exceptional heat wave and continued drought risk compromising their harvests. “Trees will produce less, fruits will have less water and will decrease in size”said Parisian Olivier Dauvers, retail expert.